So what happened to JDM

All due respect to Islam for a dominating performance but looking at JDM's face, I thought he was clearly in pain after the first round. Was it just the leg kicks that did him or did he have something more serious?
 
hswrestler said:
All due respect to Islam for a dominating performance but looking at JDM's face, I thought he was clearly in pain after the first round. Was it just the leg kicks that did him or did he have something more serious?
Definitely something more serious. He was face-to-face with a GOAT. Nothing more deflating than that.
 
He trained too much for choke defense and not enough on td defense. It wouldn't have changed it really it's just hard for people to realize how much better their wrestling is. They always think they can stop it and defend it until they get in the cage. They are on a different level all together and people know it that know. It's not some surprise tactic or anything. Everyone knows what's coming and no one can stop it. Until the game shifts and someone figures it out, the wrestling heavy Russians will dominate. Just like years ago the US wrestlers were dominating. One day there will be someone or a group of people that rise above it and striking will be king again for a bit . Islam is very good at striking so he would still be great. I don't think after the generation that actually trained with khabib and his dad all the time since children are gone it will be the same. Not many put it that dedication from such an early age like that. But nothing lasts forever so one day it will go away and a new style will rise and be called the best. That's just how it always goes and it won't change.
 
ElLunico said:
He fought a guy that was several levels above him. He is too slow on his feet and hands to compete with guys like Islam.
That really surprised me. I always thought JDM had some of the fastest hands in the business. Maybe on par with Arnold Allen.
 
Wicked_1 said:
He trained too much for choke defense and not enough on td defense. It wouldn't have changed it really it's just hard for people to realize how much better their wrestling is. They always think they can stop it and defend it until they get in the cage. They are on a different level all together and people know it that know. It's not some surprise tactic or anything. Everyone knows what's coming and no one can stop it. Until the game shifts and someone figures it out, the wrestling heavy Russians will dominate. Just like years ago the US wrestlers were dominating. One day there will be someone or a group of people that rise above it and striking will be king again for a bit . Islam is very good at striking so he would still be great. I don't think after the generation that actually trained with khabib and his dad all the time since children are gone it will be the same. Not many put it that dedication from such an early age like that. But nothing lasts forever so one day it will go away and a new style will rise and be called the best. That's just how it always goes and it won't change.
Great post.
 
hswrestler said:
That really surprised me. I always thought JDM had some of the fastest hands in the business. Maybe on par with Arnold Allen.
Complete opposite to me. The thing is his boxing technique is better than most so his combinations look fluid but I always thought he lacked the athletic ability to be able to compete with the best of the best. If he was a bit more athletic with his striking hed be deadlier. Hes like an unathletic Conor Mcgregor
 
ElLunico said:
Complete opposite to me. The thing is his boxing technique is better than most so his combinations look fluid but I always thought he lacked the athletic ability to be able to compete with the best of the best. If he was a bit more athletic with his striking hed be deadlier. Hes like an unathletic Conor Mcgregor
Hmm now that you mention it, I can see it. Might need to watch some of his older fights again. I do notice that his footwork isn't great which led to his legs getting chewed up or him getting taken down by Hafez
 
JDM was somewhat of an unknown commodity coming into this fight, the best win in his career was a really close fight with Belal. This fight against Islam was supposed to show us how good he really is, and it did.

WW has been in a weird spot because nobody really believed Belal was the best WW, and nobody thought JDM was either. No one has been able to defend the belt much at all, and Leon himself got to defend against over the hill Colby lol. We've known for awhile that Shavkat was the real heir to the title, and even Garry is way more proven than someone like JDM. Gary had to beat Prates, MVP, Geoff Neal, Magny, and D-Rod lol.

This was more a case of building and hyping a fight, than actually knowing if JDM can hold a candle to a real top 5 PFP guy.


Jacks best wins:

1. Belal (rose to the occasion in a very close fight, great win and his best by a mile)

2. Burns (Beat near 38yo burns during the worst losing streak of his career)

3. Holland (Won a split decision against Holland, who's went 3-5 since)

The truth is JDM just isn't that Great, he's GOOD enough to beat a cocky champion and rise to a title. But Shavkat, Garry, Prates, Morales, even Leon. All of these guys are on par or better. I'm not saying he's not good and fairly skilled, but people liked him as person so they overrated his actual standing in the sport. Don't get caught in the hype, JDM isn't that great and will likely lose when he has to fight these killers coming up the division. No hate just facts.


It's actually sad when I see people saying JDM is like Conor, JDM isn't anywhere near Conor Mcgregor as a fighter.
 
hswrestler said:
Hmm now that you mention it, I can see it. Might need to watch some of his older fights again. I do notice that his footwork isn't great which led to his legs getting chewed up or him getting taken down by Hafez
He throws nice combinations and theyre fluid because of his boxing but he lacks the speed and snap. It works against most of his competiton but against the very best? Nah he lacks that extra gear and will always be one step slower.
 
