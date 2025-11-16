So what happened to JDM

JDM was somewhat of an unknown commodity coming into this fight, the best win in his career was a really close fight with Belal. This fight against Islam was supposed to show us how good he really is, and it did.



WW has been in a weird spot because nobody really believed Belal was the best WW, and nobody thought JDM was either. No one has been able to defend the belt much at all, and Leon himself got to defend against over the hill Colby lol. We've known for awhile that Shavkat was the real heir to the title, and even Garry is way more proven than someone like JDM. Gary had to beat Prates, MVP, Geoff Neal, Magny, and D-Rod lol.



This was more a case of building and hyping a fight, than actually knowing if JDM can hold a candle to a real top 5 PFP guy.





Jacks best wins:



1. Belal (rose to the occasion in a very close fight, great win and his best by a mile)



2. Burns (Beat near 38yo burns during the worst losing streak of his career)



3. Holland (Won a split decision against Holland, who's went 3-5 since)



The truth is JDM just isn't that Great, he's GOOD enough to beat a cocky champion and rise to a title. But Shavkat, Garry, Prates, Morales, even Leon. All of these guys are on par or better. I'm not saying he's not good and fairly skilled, but people liked him as person so they overrated his actual standing in the sport. Don't get caught in the hype, JDM isn't that great and will likely lose when he has to fight these killers coming up the division. No hate just facts.





It's actually sad when I see people saying JDM is like Conor, JDM isn't anywhere near Conor Mcgregor as a fighter.