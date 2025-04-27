So what exactly was the deal with Jeremy Jackson?

Home_Slice
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2022
- Messages
- 421
- Reaction score
- 292
I was watching him on "The Comebacks".
Is he still in prison?
His send off was kind of messed up, him describing how he had a troubled childhood and youth (spent so much time crying, I'm all cried out; and you could tell he was genuine), but he didn't come across like a dick at all (Junie Browning).
He came across like a well put together dude and sound fighter.
Anyone know him personally? (would have got some insights here on the Underground back when, which is now retired)
Is he still in prison?
His send off was kind of messed up, him describing how he had a troubled childhood and youth (spent so much time crying, I'm all cried out; and you could tell he was genuine), but he didn't come across like a dick at all (Junie Browning).
He came across like a well put together dude and sound fighter.
Anyone know him personally? (would have got some insights here on the Underground back when, which is now retired)