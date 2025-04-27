So what exactly was the deal with Jeremy Jackson?

I was watching him on "The Comebacks".

Jeremy Jackson (fighter) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Is he still in prison?

His send off was kind of messed up, him describing how he had a troubled childhood and youth (spent so much time crying, I'm all cried out; and you could tell he was genuine), but he didn't come across like a dick at all (Junie Browning).

He came across like a well put together dude and sound fighter.

Anyone know him personally? (would have got some insights here on the Underground back when, which is now retired)
 
Koala said:
Are you going to do a thread about Shonie Carter?
Hell no.

Some serious homo-eroticism was going on there, with the speedos and the hip thrusting.

He had mean judo throws though, very polished.
 
Didn’t he go to jail for assaulting his girl? If so, I don’t think he is a bad person if in the right environment, but he seems like the guy who goes after hoodrats because that’s all his dick slanging can afford. A genuine person, but with a temper is a recipe for disaster with those kind of broads.

Also judging by he gave up in the TUF house, just to get a 20 minute interaction with some random shows he doesn’t have the mental strength to keep it in his pants for 6 weeks.

God bless the guy because he was exciting, and didn’t come off like a douche
 
Got that War Machine energy. Somehow War Machine got off easier. Anybody know why? I didn't get the impression that Jackson was shittier. I can't pretend I know the details, but I DO know the details of War Machines case as they seem to be much more public.
 
"With all due respect" Mr TS.
I feel like you must be a colleague or friend of Mssr Jackson.

He had two okay wins in a non-important history of MMA.
It's a bizarre thread.
 
WillyWarminski said:
"With all due respect" Mr TS.
I feel like you must be a colleague or friend of Mssr Jackson.

He had two okay wins in a non-important history of MMA.
It's a bizarre thread.
Not at all, just his presentation on TUF seemed very genuine, and the rest as above.

I don't know the specifics of his case, was he convicted for rape or what happened?

Some competitors on the comebacks were almost certainly there for show or nostalgic purposes. Like that dude Mike......... with the shaved head, former Lions Den member?
 
