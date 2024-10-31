So what do we do with Michael Venom Page ?

He absolutely throttled Kevin Holland and it feels like everyone’s forgotten already

I thought the way he dismantled Holland was very memorable I won’t forget his UFC debut. The dude is a psycho.
He doesn’t give a shit who’s in this division which is frankly weak imo. Shavkat will likely take his throne soon enough but what path does MVP need to take in order to make that challenge which imo is just a matter of time.

If he faces Luque next, I think MVP goes right through him. Another banger is MVP vs Edwards. I hope Belal gets clowned soon so we can get on with it.
 
I'm not sure how many strikers are going to want to fight him at 170. Maybe he can fight Gilbert Burns? Serious threat of being finished on the ground, but Burns still likes to bang and is on the downside.

There is word of him fighting Shara at MW, but I think more interesting fights at MW are against Costa or Pereira.

I think him vs Michel Pereira is a realistic fun one.
 
Throw him in there against any non-crotch sniffer and I will watch
 
Geoff Neal would be a good choice if we want an entertaining fight
 
There are less wrestlers at 185. I don't think he is a contender at both 170 or 185. He really has very little ground game and TDD. He is also too old to move to America. He has businesses and family in the UK. He isn't trying to pack up to train in the US. He is at a different point in his life. He is good for a few fun fights like with Shara at 185 or Colby at 170 if he wants to make another run at being a 170 contender. Michel is another good choice.
 
Lots of great fights to make with him. Just put him with the bangers you guys mentioned.
 
Years ago I would have liked to see a Wonderboy/mvp fight.
 
