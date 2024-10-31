So what do we do with Michael Venom Page ?

There are less wrestlers at 185. I don't think he is a contender at both 170 or 185. He really has very little ground game and TDD. He is also too old to move to America. He has businesses and family in the UK. He isn't trying to pack up to train in the US. He is at a different point in his life. He is good for a few fun fights like with Shara at 185 or Colby at 170 if he wants to make another run at being a 170 contender. Michel is another good choice.