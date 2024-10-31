So what do we do with Michael Venom Page ?

BluntForceTrama
He absolutely throttled Kevin Holland and it feels like everyone’s forgotten already
I thought the way he dismantled Holland was very memorable I won’t forget his UFC debut. The dude is a psycho.
He doesn’t give a shit who’s in this division which is frankly weak imo. Shavkat will likely take his throne soon enough but what path does MVP need to take in order to make that challenge which imo is just a matter of time.
If he faces Luque next, I think MVP goes right through him. Another banger is MVP vs Edwards. I hope Belal gets clowned soon so we can get on with it.
