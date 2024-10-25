So what are you guys eating and drinking for the big fights tomorrow? (UFC 308)

I had something pretty special in mind, but the shitty time of broadcast fucked it up


But still pumped for the fights.
 
Coffee for the 10am prelims … probably start hitting the beers and liquor for the main card at 2pm
 
I had forgot about that. Oh well, coffee and brandy seems a good fit at least.

Most likely this will lead to some beers later though, after the Shara Bullet fight maybe
 
that late at night? probably rugbrød with peanut butter topped with banana slices
 
Probably going to wait for a DL so i can watch later that night. Not going to waste a decent card by watching that shit 10am in the fucking morning. I can't see how casuals pay $80 to watch this shit that early.
That said, probably the usual pizza, wings,cheesesteak, lite beer. And none of that bud light crap, because bud don't pay me nothing.
bork1}
 
Got an early Halloween party tomorrow,
will miss this one.

gonna drink tequila and too many beers.

as what I'm going to eat,
Idk yet
a slutty nurse ou and harley quinn probably...
 
Lawrence said:
Something simple and caffeine charged,

View attachment 1068424
Click to expand...
Lawrence said:
Now I'm really hungry already...

Everyone likes a pancake with their first initial

View attachment 1068426
Click to expand...
Lawrence said:
Corned beef hash for maximum calories

View attachment 1068428
Click to expand...

Making me real fucking hungry bro lol

giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
7
Views
408
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,473
Messages
56,392,344
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top