So what are you guys eating and drinking for the big fights tomorrow? (UFC 308)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,297
- Reaction score
- 45,956
I think I'll have some pizza and bourbon.
You folks?
You folks?
50 mg gummy and root beer.I think I'll have some pizza and bourbon.
You folks?
Something simple and caffeine charged,
View attachment 1068424
Now I'm really hungry already...
Everyone likes a pancake with their first initial
View attachment 1068426
Corned beef hash for maximum calories
View attachment 1068428