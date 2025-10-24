  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

So we're not gonna talk about the Jon Jones/Hasbulla video?

Not sure how Jon catches a charge and way less weird than Tyson. Like WTF, honestly. Awkward AF.

Mike, that's a grown fucking man!
 
Mike Tyson chewed on this cat abusing gnome before Jon Jones did it.
Being a great fighter comes with inappropriately touching Hasbulla it seems.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Not watching a Hasbulla video unless he gets punted. Preferably over a cliff, but a soccer net would also work
Click to expand...
I’d like to see him get slam dunked, but Jones could never pull it off.
VvxEdL.gif
 
