So we're not gonna talk about the Jon Jones/Hasbulla video?

Not watching a Hasbulla video unless he gets punted. Preferably over a cliff, but a soccer net would also work
I’d like to see him get slam dunked, but Jones could never pull it off.Not watching a Hasbulla video unless he gets punted. Preferably over a cliff, but a soccer net would also work
I’d like to see him get slam dunked, but Jones could never pull it off.
No but Jones is pitching a tent around a guy that looks like child.Did he finger his butthole or something?
What about it?
Jon looks wrecked in haha.
Have midgets doing the sweepingThat would work, but definitely not from Jon like you said. Getting slap-shotted into a hockey net would also be good, or maybe used as a curling stone?
didn't some ufc fighter pick him up and put him on his shoulders after winning too?
Weirdly specific wish, I know, but it really, really needs to be Josh Barnett who does it.Not watching a Hasbulla video unless he gets punted. Preferably over a cliff, but a soccer net would also work
Weirdly specific wish, I know, but it really, really needs to be Josh Barnett who does it.