So We're gonna complain about Alex vs Hill too?

RockyLockridge
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2013
- Messages
- 22,157
- Reaction score
- 14,645
First when we get Gaethje vs Max many sherdoggers go up in arms and says ufc 300 lacks meaningful fights, seems like weird thrown together fights that make no sense, ect, ect.
Then a fight that comes along that is actually a championship fight that is both exciting and makes sense we call it dull and unworthy of main eventing? I've seen a lot of posts suggesting this.
What exactly did everyone want??? you got cool gimmicky fights like Max vs gaethje, meaningful title eliminators like Armen vs charles, and title fights with weight like alex vs hill and yan vs Xionan.
I really think nothing the UFC could do would ever satisfy anyone.
Then a fight that comes along that is actually a championship fight that is both exciting and makes sense we call it dull and unworthy of main eventing? I've seen a lot of posts suggesting this.
What exactly did everyone want??? you got cool gimmicky fights like Max vs gaethje, meaningful title eliminators like Armen vs charles, and title fights with weight like alex vs hill and yan vs Xionan.
I really think nothing the UFC could do would ever satisfy anyone.