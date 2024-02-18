So We're gonna complain about Alex vs Hill too?

First when we get Gaethje vs Max many sherdoggers go up in arms and says ufc 300 lacks meaningful fights, seems like weird thrown together fights that make no sense, ect, ect.

Then a fight that comes along that is actually a championship fight that is both exciting and makes sense we call it dull and unworthy of main eventing? I've seen a lot of posts suggesting this.

What exactly did everyone want??? you got cool gimmicky fights like Max vs gaethje, meaningful title eliminators like Armen vs charles, and title fights with weight like alex vs hill and yan vs Xionan.


I really think nothing the UFC could do would ever satisfy anyone.
 
I haven’t seen one single realistic fantasy ufc 300 card better than the real 1

Not 1
 
Naw, I enjoy the potential of this card. Always comes down to if the fights deliver. People still have not learned that names don't equal quality. It's almost as if none of these "hardcore" fans actually watch fights. If they did, they would know that. It's like watching men get emotional and act feminine with their complaints that amount to nothing in reality. People have their expectations and there's nothing you could do about it. Feels like vegans in a steakhouse sometimes to be honest with reactions.
 
Izzy vs Periera 3 or Izzy vs DDP IMO would have brought much more hype and would have been a better fight.

It's better than Leon vs Belal but doesnt bring the fame/legacy type feel.
 
Alex vs Aspinall had more going for it, with the whole 3 weight champ angle. This seems like a step down.

I can give UFC credit, this came outta nowhere for me. Unfortunately, because it wasn't that exciting to be considered as the main event. I almost want Jiri to replace either of those two last minute. Jiri vs Hill, Jiri vs Alex 2 > Alex vs Hill.

That said, I still like the fight and it does make the card much better.

And, shit, if Hill wins, most of the MMA community will look like total fools and haters. Me included.
 
Yes?
It's not like us fans just pretended it was going to be something spectacular, it's what we were repeatedly told by Dana for months.

The quote from Dana himself:
"When will you get the main event?" White read out a comment. "You guys can't handle the main event. We're working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy. We have a couple of options for the main event. I'm still playing with it. When it's time, I will give it to you."

Does Pereira vs Hill scream crazy? Is it so big and exciting you can't handle it? Or is it just a normal title fight that you would've expected to see on the 301 card in Brazil?

You can't bring up peoples expectations only to hate them with something like this and not expect criticism, weird that anyone would disagree with that tbh.
 
I dont get why people hate on Hill this much, he completely dominated Glover in his backyard.
Same Glover that took Jiri to his limits not long before, but I doubt people would have the same reaction to Jiri vs Pereira 2.

I actually think Hill has a good chance to win this fight, at least a lot more of a chance then people give him.
 
I ain't complaining. It's a damn good fight.

People got too worked up thinking 300 was going to have about 7 title fights on the card and superfights making up the rest of the card.

To be fair, Dana overhyped it by saying the main event would blow people's minds.

As good as this fight is, my mind is definitely not blown. This is an expected fight that was always going to happen, and should happen.
 
Weili vs Yan.

I don’t know who would win between Yan/Xionan.

1708286993022.gif
 
I kinda became a casual in the last couple of years and this “massive UFC 300 card” feels like a very good Fight night card and nothing more.
 
Not me. That was the best fight they could make that wasn't pure fantasy.
 
I like it, I'm the UK and UFC 300 will be a ppv so BT Sports can get fucked if they think I'm paying. But the actual card looks great and this should be a banger.
 
It's the most bizarre shit ever, I'm seeing people acting disappointed at Jamahal Hill being in a main event. Guy is the former champ who never lost his belt, an exciting striker who finishes fights. Seeing sherdoggers melt down over his lack of "name value" is hilarious, when did the casuals invade this place?
 
