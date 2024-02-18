So We're gonna complain about Alex vs Hill too?

Yes?It's not like us fans just pretended it was going to be something spectacular, it's what we were repeatedly told by Dana for months.The quote from Dana himself:"When will you get the main event?" White read out a comment. "You guys can't handle the main event. We're working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy. We have a couple of options for the main event. I'm still playing with it. When it's time, I will give it to you."Does Pereira vs Hill scream crazy? Is it so big and exciting you can't handle it? Or is it just a normal title fight that you would've expected to see on the 301 card in Brazil?You can't bring up peoples expectations only to hate them with something like this and not expect criticism, weird that anyone would disagree with that tbh.