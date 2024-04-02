So we're getting Strickland vs Usman 2 Right?

We have talks of Costa fighting cannonier, Vettori seeminglty out, Khamzat booked with Whittaker and to top it off looks like they are going with the dreadful match making in Dricus vs Izzy in Austrailia.......

It leaves strickland without a top 5 guy to fight. I figure as they are both name fighters, both former champs, have both evovled a lot since the first fight, could make for a great 5 rounder. Plus, Media can always spin up some drama about Usman avenging Izzy giving the fight promotional depth aswell.



Anyone else expecting this?
 
That would be a good fight.

I hope Strickland does not bitch about not getting a TS and fights. I feel Usman will be down for it.
 
We have talks of Costa fighting cannonier, Vettori seeminglty out, Khamzat booked with Whittaker and to top it off looks like they are going with the dreadful match making in Dricus vs Izzy in Austrailia.......

It leaves strickland without a top 5 guy to fight. I figure as they are both name fighters, both former champs, have both evovled a lot since the first fight, could make for a great 5 rounder. Plus, Media can always spin up some drama about Usman avenging Izzy giving the fight promotional depth aswell.



Anyone else expecting this?
Makes sense now that they've put Whittaker against Chimaev - yeah, why not?
 
