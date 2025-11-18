When you fight in Kickboxing and May Thai you are wearing a glove that completely pads and wraps he hand, so it's impossible to eye poke and you don't have an option for framing other than to use the entirety of the glove.



Remove the gloves and/or put on MMA gloves and you'll find that most people instinctively will use an open hand to frame. There is no reason to close your fist if you are trying to push off your opponents face/head (if it's a closed fist it's far more likely to slip then to create the necessary force-tension to push them away).



They use different MMA gloves in both ONE and PFL, fighters have talked about this before, those gloves make it difficult to keep your fingers straight because they are built with curvature. The UFC gloves are notorious for being quite rigid and keeping your fingers out-stretched unless you are actively trying to clench and make a fist. You aren't supposed to make a fist until the moment before you strike, so fighters hands are naturally going to have the fingers sticking out since why would they keep their hands balled in fists at all times when they aren't throwing 90%+ of the time? It's also a common striking technique to parry with an open-hand or use it to hand/wrist-trap, so even more reason to keep the hand open (especially the lead hand).



It's a combination of adapted technique being flawed plus the equipment they are using being poorly designed in one respect. Since fighters rarely if ever get punished for committing any fouls they have little incentive to unnaturally adapt a technique that inadvertently helps them (i.e. you get free eye pokes and/or your opponent is worried about getting eye-poked).



But yes, if you took away some of their money like with the PRIDE yellow card system then fighters would be more likely to adapt the technique as much as possible to reduce the frequency at which this occurs.