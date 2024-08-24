PC So uh, Valve is releasing a new game called Deadlock

KaNesDeath

KaNesDeath

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 18, 2007
Messages
11,433
Reaction score
4,378
Currently only a Steam page exists for it:

Today the live streaming embargo ended so a good amount of streamers are currently playing it:

Apparently to get access anyone who has access can send you access via a Steam friend message. Looks semi-interesting but im not sold on a MOBA third person hero shooter. MOBA's are fun but at the same time i hate them. For you are heavily reliant on teammates playing their role correctly.
 
