KaNesDeath
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2007
- Messages
- 11,433
- Reaction score
- 4,378
Currently only a Steam page exists for it:
Today the live streaming embargo ended so a good amount of streamers are currently playing it:
Apparently to get access anyone who has access can send you access via a Steam friend message. Looks semi-interesting but im not sold on a MOBA third person hero shooter. MOBA's are fun but at the same time i hate them. For you are heavily reliant on teammates playing their role correctly.
Today the live streaming embargo ended so a good amount of streamers are currently playing it:
Apparently to get access anyone who has access can send you access via a Steam friend message. Looks semi-interesting but im not sold on a MOBA third person hero shooter. MOBA's are fun but at the same time i hate them. For you are heavily reliant on teammates playing their role correctly.