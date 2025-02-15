Trabaho said: I basicaly am not smoking currently, more accurate, not vaping. Is this why I got no energy ? Like no energy at all. I don´t think I overtrained. I just trained 3x this week. Monday really hard, wensday solid, and friday lackluster caue I didn´t have energy. It gotta be the nicotine withdrawl ? I´m feeling shitty. Might as well get it over with once and for all. Trying to check if fatigue is a sympthom. Slept enogugh and ate healthy, it´s not that. Click to expand...

The answer to all your problems is still to do a progressive program for your training. Progressive programming just means some form of progression not just lifting weights. e.g 3x3 mins bag work progressing to 5x3 mins bag work over the month.It's natural to drop off through the week if you follow a weekly schedule. Nicotine withdrawal will make you feel irritable and grumpy though.You still not working? My guess is your whole routine is kinda gone with no structure of having to go to work. Your probably sleeping at different times, eating at different times, training at different times etc.If that is the case, get a good routine back in that regard, if it isn;t look at the quality of the sleep etc you are getting.Look at your Wednesday Solid session intensity and aim to hit that 3x a week for a couple weeks. Hitting 3 sessions at that intensity will do more for you than what you just described above it's intentional.Without more specifics, nobody can give more than general answers.