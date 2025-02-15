Trabaho
I basicaly am not smoking currently, more accurate, not vaping. Is this why I got no energy ? Like no energy at all. I don´t think I overtrained. I just trained 3x this week. Monday really hard, wensday solid, and friday lackluster caue I didn´t have energy. It gotta be the nicotine withdrawl ? I´m feeling shitty. Might as well get it over with once and for all. Trying to check if fatigue is a sympthom. Slept enogugh and ate healthy, it´s not that.