IF the BMF belt is gonna be a real thing and have a true meaning then whats with the weightclass?, BMF has to be open weight, how can he be defined to a weightclass only?. If you really think about it BMF is not a sanctioned belt, its doesn't have a weight limit or any rules, so why is it not open weight?



BMF belt should be Topuria vs Derrick Lewis, or Holloway vs Alex Pereira, (just some examples). If BMF is not open weight then it makes no sense at all, the whole meaning of the belt who is is the baddest, so everyone in UFC roster should be involved to win it from flyweight all the way too heavyweight.



Seems like a silly marketing gimmick and to try make the cards seem like they have title fights lol.