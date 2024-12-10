So these new pearly whites MMA fighters have

Lord Pyjamas

Lord Pyjamas

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
1,656
Reaction score
2,224
Do we like them?
Hockey, boxing and MMA.

Lack of teeth used to be a sign of pride
but now people just look like dumb fools with their pearly whites!
I am old and often wrong about things like this.

But new teeth just looks like bad boob jobs from the 90's to me.
Is it just me?
 
But they do not get them back to normal.
They do pearly whites instead! But also very healthy not to have free brittle fakes in your mouth.
What you do not have can never cause damage!
 
IMG_1593_720x.jpg


I could hespek and be attracted to a woman with these tho.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
lol, true that.

I feel you man, they must feel strange too, a whole big chunk of foreign material in your mouth. lol. It's kind of comical to me,
Click to expand...
I mean if your teeth are fine, then leave them alone, but if your a fighter, and your shit is all fucked up, by all means get a new grill.
 
An old sailor I knew paid a lot of money for a new set of teeth but lost them in the Danish harbor.
Paid some more money to get a late 1800 diving suit going after them in the early 1900.
 
Last edited:
HHJ said:
I mean if your teeth are fine, then leave them alone, but if your a fighter, and your shit is all fucked up, by all means get a new grill.
Click to expand...
But grill just adds a weakness!
That is why people did not fix them!
But young men like you are obsessed by them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,319
Messages
56,640,051
Members
175,323
Latest member
IVO_DALMA

Share this page

Back
Top