So these new pearly whites MMA fighters have

Do we like them?
Hockey, boxing and MMA.
Lack of teeth used to be a sign of pride
but now people just look like dumb fools with their pearly whites!
I am old and often wrong about things like this.
But new teeth just looks like bad boob jobs from the 90's to me.
Is it just me?
