So the next xbox console will have 3rd party stores on it..but..

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
9,810
Reaction score
4,725
How will this work in reality when something from the Xbox store is costing £59.99 to buy and steam have it on sale for £4.99(just a figure plucked out the sky, dont go all autistic on me)

Same with Epic or GOG or any other app store. Are they just going to allow other stores to sell games regardless or put some sort of restrictions on the games they can sell, i use CDKEYS a lot for PC gaming, much more so than steam these days and just redeem the game on steam, are you going to be able to do that on their new PC, oops, i meant console

It's going to be interesting and potentially game changing for the gaming scene and for exclusives, maybe with xbox not having any anymore they have realised it better to sell to a wider audience, surely someone has considered other stores selling their games a lot cheaper than they do?
 
Did I miss an announcement? I did some searching, and all I found were stories about this being vaguely discussed back in March.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,055
Messages
57,446,798
Members
175,718
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top