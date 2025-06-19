So the next xbox console will have 3rd party stores on it..but..

How will this work in reality when something from the Xbox store is costing £59.99 to buy and steam have it on sale for £4.99(just a figure plucked out the sky, dont go all autistic on me)



Same with Epic or GOG or any other app store. Are they just going to allow other stores to sell games regardless or put some sort of restrictions on the games they can sell, i use CDKEYS a lot for PC gaming, much more so than steam these days and just redeem the game on steam, are you going to be able to do that on their new PC, oops, i meant console



It's going to be interesting and potentially game changing for the gaming scene and for exclusives, maybe with xbox not having any anymore they have realised it better to sell to a wider audience, surely someone has considered other stores selling their games a lot cheaper than they do?