So the "new gloves prevent knockouts" theory is dead in the water, right?

I was surprised so many people went along with that idea. But I probably shouldn't be given it's exactly the kind of stats mistake that psychology books like Thinking Fast and Slow talk about being hugely common

Regression to the mean is what it's called
 
I mean Pyfer is hyped up as having crazy ko power "he beat Ngannou's record on the punch machine!!" And Jean Silva had a ton of power too plus missed weight and looked 20lbs larger than Jourdain. Obviously the gloves aren't going to fully prevent finishes but it's entirely possible they lessen the impact. Also Talbott as well was a -1600 favorite.
 
achoo42 said:
Devastating knockouts on the prelims so far

Not like it ever made any sense that "harder" gloves were preventing finishes
Click to expand...
They're not "harder", they literally have 1 ounce of padding taken out.
 
