Here's the thing

It depends on my Depends.
I don’t find Chiefs racist, as it’s actually a reference to a Kansas City mayor. That’s where the name came from. And their mascot is a wolf, isn’t it? So no issue there. Fans dressing up like racial stereotypes is kind of cringe though.

edit: I think historically though they had some racist mascots and things didn’t they? Not a huge football fan, so not sure.
 
Here's the thing said:
I'm guessing all you liberals in here agree, that the name "Chiefs" and the mascot itself is blatant hate and racism? When fans dress up as an actual chief may, that's even worse, right?

Is the "Fighting Irish" of Notre Dame racist too, and is any name based on an actual group of people a symbol of hate and racism?

https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opini...should-be-kansas-city-chiefs-last-ncna1256935
The name has nothing to do with native Americans. Fans should stop dressing up like them though.
 
blaseblah said:
The name has nothing to do with native Americans. Fans should stop dressing up like them though.
Isn't there an arrowhead in the logo? I don't really see a problem with the name, it's nothing like Redskins or Indians. It would be more comparable to the LA Kings or the Ottawa Senators.
 
Slick_36 said:
Isn't there an arrowhead in the logo? I don't really see a problem with the name, it's nothing like Redskins or Indians. It would be more comparable to the LA Kings or the Ottawa Senators.
The name has nothing to do with native Americans. The team was named after a mayor of the city.

I do see fans dressing up as native Americans as disrespectful though.
 
Its racist to have any non-white mascots. They should be the Kansas City Aryans.
 
blaseblah said:
The name has nothing to do with native Americans. The team was named after a mayor of the city.

I do see fans dressing up as native Americans as disrespectful though.
Don't bullshit. It may be a reference to the mayor as well, but it's also Native American themed.
blaseblah said:
The name has nothing to do with native Americans. Chief is not a term specific to native Americans. The team was named after a mayor of the city.

I do see fans dressing up as native Americans as disrespectful though.
The logo is an arrowhead. Whatever the name represents, they do not shy away from the Native American imagery.

Don't have a problem with it, but lets not pretend the connection is purely coincidental.
 
HereticBD said:
The logo is an arrowhead. Whatever the name represents, they do not shy away from the Native American imagery.

Don't have a problem with it, but lets not pretend the connection is purely coincidental.
We can talk about the logo but the thread was about the name. The team was named after a mayor of the city.
 
blaseblah said:
Do you not know what chief means?
It doesn't matter what it means, they've used Native American imagery in their official logos for as long as they've existed. It may have a dual meaning, but it's still definitely based on Natives.
 
Slick_36 said:
It doesn't matter what it means, they've used Native American imagery in their official logos for as long as they've existed. It may have a dual meaning, but it's still definitely based on Natives.
Guess we're going to have to change the position of chief of police to something more palatable. As well as all those military positions.
 
