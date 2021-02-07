Here's the thing
It depends on my Depends.
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2019
- Messages
- 1,364
- Reaction score
- 675
I'm guessing all you liberals in here agree, that the name "Chiefs" and the mascot itself is blatant hate and racism? When fans dress up as an actual chief may, that's even worse, right?
Is the "Fighting Irish" of Notre Dame racist too, and is any name based on an actual group of people a symbol of hate and racism?
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opini...should-be-kansas-city-chiefs-last-ncna1256935
Is the "Fighting Irish" of Notre Dame racist too, and is any name based on an actual group of people a symbol of hate and racism?
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opini...should-be-kansas-city-chiefs-last-ncna1256935