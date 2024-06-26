So Strickland pieces up Whittaker right?

Koro_11
I mean, you have a guy who will basically play the point fighting game with you, and you've arguably beat both the guys who beat him. (at least did much better vs Dricus by not getting knocked out).
I know everyone's on Rob's nuts, especially now that he finally finished a fight this decade, but style wise he's gonna end up playing the boxing game with Strickland and probably lose a decision, right?
