  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

So Strickland pieces up Whittaker right?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,543
Reaction score
19,885
I mean, you have a guy who will basically play the point fighting game with you, and you've arguably beat both the guys who beat him. (at least did much better vs Dricus by not getting knocked out).

I know everyone's on Rob's nuts, especially now that he finally finished a fight this decade, but style wise he's gonna end up playing the boxing game with Strickland and probably lose a decision, right?
 
Koro_11 said:
and you've arguably beat both the guys who beat him. (at least did much better vs Dricus by not getting knocked out).
Click to expand...

As a 2006 poster you should know by now that MMA math doesn't work.

Rob has high fight IQ and would probably solve the Strickland jab/teep combo with relative ease imo. Costa is a meat head.
 
I wouldn’t be so sure. In a five round fight, Whittaker would dish out some damage at the least.
 
Pretty sure Strickland kicks his ass, I just expect him to land more and get hit less while running away.

Probably a split though like others have said even Costa and hermanson were splits
 
Close fight probably. Each have a path to victory. But Whittaker is a fight savvy ex-champion himself. I’d probably lean towards him. But we won’t know unless it happens.
 
The 26 year old Rob who beat Jacare and Romero back to back probably beats up Strickland good.

Nowadays Rob probably loses a 49-46 decision to him.
 
Sure

1406450987.jpg
 
I think it would be a very competitive fight. Maybe one of the better MW matchups right now. Whittaker might force Sean into more of a firefight.

But it would likely be some serious hands trading in that one, as both dudes have pretty solid boxing for MMA.
 
In a way I always thought this was a very, very tricky one for Rob.. Even before Sean fought Izzy since originally prior to DDP not being able to recover in time for UFC 293 they seem to be angling for Whittaker/Strickland

I'm not sure, but I'd like it to happen and more specifically on the Perth card since it would help promote the card and next championship fight afterwards(two winners fight each other)
 
I think it's a good fight. Whittaker is past peak but still good, Strickland is about at his peak, styles are very different, could be a really good one.

Given Strickland's propensity to lose rounds by being good defensively with low output, I'd favor Whittaker by decision, even though I think Strickland right now is the better fighter (barely).
 
Now that I think about it, Rob might be a solid counter to Strickland more passive pressure style.
Rob's blitz right hands could def catch him off-guard, but they could also just catch forearms all night while getting him countered (see the Sean v Izzy fight).
Hard to call, which usually means it's a really good matchup.
Unfortunately, Sean's already said he'd rather just wait for a TS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TRT Champion
Strickland vs Du Plessis should have been scored an unanimous decision victory for Dricus, and not a split decision
Replies
18
Views
1K
chinarice
chinarice
Substance Abuse
Israel Adesanya Gives His Pick for Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Fight
Replies
13
Views
1K
fizzlehiss
fizzlehiss
Unheralded Truth
Media Whittaker on how he will fight Chimaev, who is likely to win Izzy vs DDP
Replies
9
Views
512
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,309
Messages
55,750,623
Members
174,921
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top