So Sean O'Malley who's always cracking short jokes at his opponents is really only about 5'9"?

He’s taller than them though so it’s fair game. He’s not wearing lifts like Joe Rogan. How much taller than the shorter guys does he have to be, in your opinion, before he can crack short man jokes?
 
AmonTobin said:
How much taller than the shorter guys does he have to be, in your opinion, before he can crack short man jokes?
Colored hair manlets should simply avoiding joking about others apperance. That’s like me joking about someone being a virgin man-child who lives in their mother’s basement.
 
AmonTobin said:
He’s taller than them though so it’s fair game. He’s not wearing lifts like Joe Rogan. How much taller than the shorter guys does he have to be, in your opinion, before he can crack short man jokes?
He claims to be 5'11" when he's obviously not, so it seems like he's projecting his own height insecurity.
 
Hey man, I'm always cracking jokes about guys with 3-inch dicks.

Never mind...
 
His height only matters in relevance to his division. He's taller than most fighters at BW. Little cracks aren't all that serious. I doubt Sean cares too much.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Colored hair manlets should simply avoiding joking about others apperance. That’s like me joking about someone being a virgin man-child who lives in their mother’s basement.
You got rainbow hair you get called homo clown. You’re a shorty you get called manlet. You’re snaggletoothed they call you Renan Barao. These are the rules of the jungle.
 
I didn't know you can be that tiny and play in the NFL
 
Söze Aldo said:
He claims to be 5'11" when he's obviously not, so it seems like he's projecting his own height insecurity.
That’s a well known bro code though. Anything under 6 and over 5 is automatically round up to 5’11”. See Tinder for reference. Lol
 
