So Ryan Garcia won.....

filthybliss
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2024
- Messages
- 673
- Reaction score
- 1,068
Crackhead power go crazy. Too much clinching but the upset made it somewhat worth it.
FMJ is too good to be compared to these people. Haney is like the walmart version of floyd and thats being painfully generous towards him. FMJ also used to have fists of iron too, Haney's fists are fragile and he cruises through just avoiding to be hit instead of doing actual damage.Maybe if Canelo ever had speed like that, he'd have won the Mayweather fight?
God damn that talent
I don’t think it’s up HaneyDevin Haney is the biggest fraud in all of boxing. He is going to be doing some ducking. I will be very surprised if he takes the rematch. He will come out this week and say it was the weight advantage
the fight had some good highs but a lot of annoying lows. eitherway, garcia is off his knocker though, he proved me wrong with this fight but i have questions of sustainability and him staying out of trouble with the law given how unhinged that he's been acting. a more well rounded and less pillow fisted boxer would of definetely capitalized more than devin did in this match.This is better for boxing IMO. Haney isn't pretty to watch at all. Garcia is exciting to watch and has legit power.
God damn I really enjoyed this fight more than I anticipated.
Bless king ryGar!Crackhead power go crazy. Too much clinching but the upset made it somewhat worth it.
Not so Easy European girls are the same. You need to state which nationalitiesPM me if you want tips and tricks on how to become RICH. Next year, I'll probably not bother with forums anymore so hurry up, because I'll be too busy on my superyacht with longhaired blonde East European girls.
the fight had some good highs but a lot of annoying lows. eitherway, garcia is off his knocker though, he proved me wrong with this fight but i have questions of sustainability and him staying out of trouble with the law given how unhinged that he's been acting. a more well rounded and less pillow fisted boxer would of definetely capitalized more than devin did in this match.
Yep.This is better for boxing IMO. Haney isn't pretty to watch at all. Garcia is exciting to watch and has legit power.
God damn I really enjoyed this fight more than I anticipated.
i mean we've already seen ryan with tank, we know how it goes for him when his opponent has power on top of skill.the fight had some good highs but a lot of annoying lows. eitherway, garcia is off his knocker though, he proved me wrong with this fight but i have questions of sustainability and him staying out of trouble with the law given how unhinged that he's been acting. a more well rounded and less pillow fisted boxer would of definetely capitalized more than devin did in this match.
Weight clauseiclauseintndi mean we've already seen ryan with tank, we know how it goes for him when his opponent has power on top of skill.
Crackhead power go crazy. Too much clinching but the upset made it somewhat worth it.