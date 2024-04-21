So Ryan Garcia won.....

Maybe if Canelo ever had speed like that, he'd have won the Mayweather fight?

God damn that talent
 
FMJ is too good to be compared to these people. Haney is like the walmart version of floyd and thats being painfully generous towards him. FMJ also used to have fists of iron too, Haney's fists are fragile and he cruises through just avoiding to be hit instead of doing actual damage.
 
Devin Haney is the biggest fraud in all of boxing. He is going to be doing some ducking. I will be very surprised if he takes the rematch. He will come out this week and say it was the weight advantage
I don’t think it’s up Haney
 
This is better for boxing IMO. Haney isn't pretty to watch at all. Garcia is exciting to watch and has legit power.

God damn I really enjoyed this fight more than I anticipated.
the fight had some good highs but a lot of annoying lows. eitherway, garcia is off his knocker though, he proved me wrong with this fight but i have questions of sustainability and him staying out of trouble with the law given how unhinged that he's been acting. a more well rounded and less pillow fisted boxer would of definetely capitalized more than devin did in this match.
 
Not so Easy European girls are the same. You need to state which nationalities
 
the fight had some good highs but a lot of annoying lows. eitherway, garcia is off his knocker though, he proved me wrong with this fight but i have questions of sustainability and him staying out of trouble with the law given how unhinged that he's been acting. a more well rounded and less pillow fisted boxer would of definetely capitalized more than devin did in this match.
I think he's actually been hurt.

Holly weird is creepy AF. I am hoping he stays well. Haney has wmma straw weight pillows in his hands. In pro boxing you need power.

Yes. Exceptions exist but it don't change the rules.


King RyGar bless.
 
This is better for boxing IMO. Haney isn't pretty to watch at all. Garcia is exciting to watch and has legit power.

God damn I really enjoyed this fight more than I anticipated.
Yep.

I pulled for Ryan. I expected boxing judges. 🙄

I called AJ by 1 punch KO. AJ blessing.

He got screwed over the weight vs Tank. Played the game this time.

👑 Rygar bless.
 
the fight had some good highs but a lot of annoying lows. eitherway, garcia is off his knocker though, he proved me wrong with this fight but i have questions of sustainability and him staying out of trouble with the law given how unhinged that he's been acting. a more well rounded and less pillow fisted boxer would of definetely capitalized more than devin did in this match.
i mean we've already seen ryan with tank, we know how it goes for him when his opponent has power on top of skill.
 
