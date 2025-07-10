So....parents aren't allowed to hit kids anymore?

Long story short, a coworker was telling me about her kid's awful behavior. She's rattling off all this stuff so I said introduce her to the board of education. She said what? Then I picked up a cutting board from the break room. She laughed and said she's not trying to go to jail. Then I said for what? She said 1st day of school they go over social service numbers to report parents if they hit you. Once they call, police are notified, and you can be arrested.
What in the actual fuck? Is this real? And I'm not talking about beating the shit out of a kid because they spilled a soda. But you seriously are not allowed to physically discipline your children anymore for any reason?
