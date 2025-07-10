So....parents aren't allowed to hit kids anymore?

P

philcrow

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 18, 2025
Messages
146
Reaction score
246
Long story short, a coworker was telling me about her kid's awful behavior. She's rattling off all this stuff so I said introduce her to the board of education. She said what? Then I picked up a cutting board from the break room. She laughed and said she's not trying to go to jail. Then I said for what? She said 1st day of school they go over social service numbers to report parents if they hit you. Once they call, police are notified, and you can be arrested.

What in the actual fuck? Is this real? And I'm not talking about beating the shit out of a kid because they spilled a soda. But you seriously are not allowed to physically discipline your children anymore for any reason?
 
No, you’re not allowed to be a terrible parent. There are plenty of ways to discipline a child without physical harm. In the most extreme cases a good parent can seek out therapists that know how to implement specialized techniques (evidenced based therapies). You should never have kids.
 
philcrow said:
Got my ass kicked plenty of times but thanks anyway kitler.
Click to expand...
iu
 
lakersfan45 said:
No, you’re not allowed to be a terrible parent. There are plenty of ways to discipline a child without physical harm. In the most extreme cases a good parent can seek out therapists that know how to implement specialized techniques (evidenced based therapies). You should never have kids.
Click to expand...

based on your food threads...
feeding your kids that would be child abuse.
 
lakersfan45 said:
No, you’re not allowed to be a terrible parent. There are plenty of ways to discipline a child without physical harm. In the most extreme cases a good parent can seek out therapists that know how to implement specialized techniques (evidenced based therapies). You should never have kids.
Click to expand...

Why would physical discipline indicate a terrible parent? Good parents find therapists?? HAHAHAHA.

Yeah sure. Get them on pills or ask for outsider help from the medical industry? Great idea. You should never be allowed to give advice.
 
I got beaten like shit man. I dont think todays kids would physically even be strong enough to withstand it. They are way too delicate.
 
lakersfan45 said:
No, you’re not allowed to be a terrible parent. There are plenty of ways to discipline a child without physical harm. In the most extreme cases a good parent can seek out therapists that know how to implement specialized techniques (evidenced based therapies). You should never have kids.
Click to expand...
The vast majority of cultures on earth physically disciplines their kids except western liberals, are they all terrible parents should their kids be taken away ?
 
I don't mind a quick smack on the hand or butt but I've never spanked my kids with a belt like my dad did me. I've just never had to go that far and honestly time out works 99% of the time.

I will say this though it's different for everyone. My sister had to carry a spoon with her to hit my nephews because they straight up just did not listen to her as a single mom. They had no respect for her and would just brush off whatever she was telling them to do. When she got the spoon though everythign changed and after about a year they started listening to her.
 
Ladder Master said:
I talked to a child protective services worker and she said you absolutely can spank your kids still.
Before someone asks this is referring to Kentucky.
Click to expand...

Hitting Your Kids is Legal in All 50 States​


time.com

Hitting Your Kids is Legal in All 50 States

Adrian Peterson was booked on child abuse charges because he his his child too hard. Not because he hit his child.
time.com time.com

now it is from 2014 so..
 
TS, what state are you in?

Sounds like some California bullshit. I lived there most of my life and watched the state little by little try to replace parents. They basically just assume all parents are abusive and try to take away parental influence and power.
 
You can spank and discipline your children, but once they hit 10-13yo the courts pretty much give them benefit of the doubt..

If the kids don’t learn by that age, then the courts pretty much allow them to go live with grandma if they so please.

Mom and dad gotta sit there and watch.
 
Fedorgasm said:
TS, what state are you in?

Sounds like some California bullshit. I lived there most of my life and watched the state little by little try to replace parents. They basically just assume all parents are abusive and try to take away parental influence and power.
Click to expand...

"In California, it is not necessarily illegal to spank (or otherwise use corporal punishment on) your child for purely disciplinary purposes. It becomes a crime, however, if the punishment is deemed to be cruel or inhumane."

So if you talk to the child its cruel and inhumane.
At least thats how I feel.
 
syct23 said:
You can spank and discipline your children, but once they hit 10-13yo the courts pretty much give them benefit of the doubt..

If the kids don’t learn by that age, they are allowed to go live with grandma if they so please.
Click to expand...

yeah but after 13 thats the age they might start to hit back, the little fuckers
 
I see so many little assholes running around doing bad shit and not fearing any repercussions, that I'm now in full support of hitting kids.

I don't even care if the parent goes a little overboard. I'm just glad to see someone disciplining their kids.

Like don't murder them, obviously, but spanking is great, even slapping them across the face when they want to act tough and be disrespectful is fine. Chasing them down the street with curlers in your hair and hitting them with your shoe is fantastic. Hispanics have mastered that one.
 
Fedorgasm said:
TS, what state are you in?

Sounds like some California bullshit. I lived there most of my life and watched the state little by little try to replace parents. They basically just assume all parents are abusive and try to take away parental influence and power.
Click to expand...
DE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,567
Messages
57,540,547
Members
175,744
Latest member
cowboybizzy

Share this page

Back
Top