So....parents aren't allowed to hit kids anymore?

I don't mind a quick smack on the hand or butt but I've never spanked my kids with a belt like my dad did me. I've just never had to go that far and honestly time out works 99% of the time.



I will say this though it's different for everyone. My sister had to carry a spoon with her to hit my nephews because they straight up just did not listen to her as a single mom. They had no respect for her and would just brush off whatever she was telling them to do. When she got the spoon though everythign changed and after about a year they started listening to her.