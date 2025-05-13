So Olivera is in IFW main after a series of unexpected outcomes?

MrBlackheart

MrBlackheart

Armen pull outs vs Islam. He gets put in the back of the line.

Ilia vacates and moves up to LW.

Shavkat gets hurt, JDM goes from fighting Leon to fighting Belal, wins, becomes WW champ.

Islam moves up to challenge WW belt.

Dustin fighting Max as retirement fight.

DDP vs Khamzat fell through

Jones being Jones so this is not unexpected

Only obvious opponent for Ilia is Charles who’s on a 1 fight win streak vs Chandler. Everyone beats Chandler.


It‘a like a Tarantino movie of the UFC.
 
Why not?

He lost a split decision to Arman in a fight that should never have been only 3 rounds. It is disgracefull that they don't make more 5 rounds fights for obvious contenders.

When guys get to the title they barely have 5 round experience so it ends up favouring the champion. I don't know if that's why they don't make those fights 5 rounds but whatever the reason is it isn't good. All the fans want to see the best fighters fighting for longer.
 
Gotta love title fights where there are 2 clear top guys in a division and neither of them are in the fight for the undisputed belt.

Islam (C) vs Arman #1

Charles #2 vs Ilia (former champ 145)



So I guess Islam isn't planning on coming back to 155?
 
There's no whimsical turn of events required for the UFC to put a chinny has-been in against one of its house fighters to get a cheap vacant title win.
 
Yeah? We knew this fight would happen if Islam vs. Topuria didn’t.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Gotta love title fights where there are 2 clear top guys in a division and neither of them are in the fight for the undisputed belt.

Islam (C) vs Arman #1

Charles #2 vs Ilia (former champ 145)



So I guess Islam isn't planning on coming back to 155?
Islam ain’t coming back

<Steiner01>
 
Neck&Neck said:
Islam ain’t coming back

<Steiner01>
agree, dude who already suffers from weight cut puts that extra weight to go up a division... Doubt he'll want to cut back again. Only if he if he fails to get a second belt and even so the weight cut tends to get nastier
 
TheMoa said:
agree, dude who already suffers from weight cut puts that extra weight to go up a division... Doubt he'll want to cut back again. Only if he if he fails to get a second belt and even so the weight cut tends to get nastier
Honestly if Islam loses to JDM at welterweight he could just retire.

I think I agree that he's probably not coming back to lightweight one way or another.
 
Goat Poster said:
Why not?

He lost a split decision to Arman in a fight that should never have been only 3 rounds. It is disgracefull that they don't make more 5 rounds fights for obvious contenders.

When guys get to the title they barely have 5 round experience so it ends up favouring the champion. I don't know if that's why they don't make those fights 5 rounds but whatever the reason is it isn't good. All the fans want to see the best fighters fighting for longer.
If you think about it, any fighter who beats Chandler gets to fight for a title in his next fight.

justin beats chandler, he fights charles for LW title

Dustin beats chandler, he fights justin for bmf title

charles beat chandler, he fights Ilia forvLW title.


is Paddy next if Ilia wins? It’s not out of the realm of possibility.
 
