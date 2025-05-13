So Olivera is in IFW main after a series of unexpected outcomes?

MrBlackheart
Armen pull outs vs Islam. He gets put in the back of the line.
Ilia vacates and moves up to LW.
Shavkat gets hurt, JDM goes from fighting Leon to fighting Belal, wins, becomes WW champ.
Islam moves up to challenge WW belt.
Dustin fighting Max as retirement fight.
DDP vs Khamzat fell through
Jones being Jones so this is not unexpected
Only obvious opponent for Ilia is Charles who’s on a 1 fight win streak vs Chandler. Everyone beats Chandler.
It‘a like a Tarantino movie of the UFC.
