So, Official ST. P's yet?

Don't worry, I'm not getting shot out of a cannon on ice skates, just plucking perfumed bent arrows from my leather armor, stomping the cold outta me feet. One night of Kur rousin' death, deeth, ,,,,ya hear that? That's me swingin' now, the amputated pony tail of a 25 years old adversary. I'd like to say he and his family are right here with me now in this celebration, ...but, unfortunately, he could never look past that day. ...it was the 70s.

To new Green Days, my friends!

 
Sorry, I was hacked. . ..horse collared as I'm shopping for songs. hang on , Pete get these fuckers offa me. I'm talking.

hang on, man. ... it's....it's. it's St. Patrick's day. Wha'd you do to get a day, ...R E S P E C T find out what it means, as I look for a song, you look inward, not you specifically, Mike, ..in general, all spread out, like a cat blowin' a dandy lion, feel me. hang on now. just hang on.
 
s1tudUU.jpeg
 
....I did that 23 and me but they keep sending my poop back, they said you're just supposed to send the sample in the container provided, but I figured there's no way you're gonna get an accurate assessment of me, not bragging or narcissississtic, but c'mon, you're gonna need a variety of sample, this is good money being spent, I've been, not gifted, beautiful old women have died for me to have mason jars, and what more could be more important and thoreau ness.
 
Maybe a container of poop just  is your results
 
I wore a Sherdog shirt today with the little dog on the front and the massive dog on the back, and got a shit ton of compliments from people who didn't even know what it was, a handful. We need to get the store back up. Different times, but I used to get boxes of swag three or four times a year to give out, out of 60 things, I would keep three, give the rest away at bars, girls sherdog camo hats, just walk in hang out and drink with buds and when one cool girl just looked cool and fed up with shit, I could go, introduce myself and say, why so sad, you hang on a minute... and give her a wicked pink camo Sherdog hat with the dog.

I realize nostalgia is old shit, ... but why does that have to be. Money is being made, I miss that level of just joy of things being good. I think I asked Jeff for a shirt one time, to represent, it'd be cool to have a shirt in the day. From that day, a got a package of some shirts and hats, and stickers, and shit, And I never asked again, but I'd periodically, through the years get these big ass boxes, with a little card, "Thanks, give these away to you're people, Thanks, Happy whatever, it was never a holiday. I mean I keep a camo hat a black hat , a couple shirts, and a box of shit to give to people. Not in a greedy way, though it felt fucking great, I do this for a living, and this our website, sick as fuck. W'e're the shit. So high points in life, but being an invisibile unknown celebrity hunched over a bar stool in the sticks, once in awhile talking about fights. And then you get a good one, ...you seem to know a lot about this shit, what do you do for a living?

Me? Last year I was working at the mill but I fucked up my back. so not much.
Sorry to hear that, what are doing for bread?
Oh, I stumbled onto Sherdog and now am running the world's largest mixed martial arts website.
What?
Well it's in Huntington Beach, but I got a bad back so i do it from home.

(Now this is funny, and funny to me, because I don't break character often, I'm not as gross as this, and I was as advertised death wish candidate, so charm comes way easy, it's one big package deal, like the whole world knows you're playing this game and not playing, everyone is on board when you're someone playing this severe game, it doesn't have to be as extreme as Leaving Las Vegas, but whatever non sensical black magic brought me here. which, truly, everybody thinks they're there, but I think you can tell who's true.

Since I've been, a long time now, it's always the same, 92% blank amazement, ..8% the lights are down, there's not that many people, no one's watch, I'm right here, I can clean up the next ten minutes before the world falls. I hate those days are gone. I hate it, but I get, and I had a long fun run. Honestly! If you had a wish, wouldn''t it be, in some way, to be in next to but relative to a life situation (Absolute Power like a dove floats in dream) in some capacity, and see how you'd be). ..

Hey, I was at some fights, and though I had some invites and some tables and seats, I came late and sat up the stands with the plebs, away from everyone. I squeeze into this rail seat between some fuckers, a few minute in this young girl 22, Shayla, leans across her boyfriend, Damien, and says, "How do I know you? I know you?!' I said (I swear this, and it was just for me, and not knowing at the time I'd be here), "...yeah, yeah, from the late 90's to June 2016, I ran the world's largest fight website, you're dad mighta had some pictures of me up in the garage."

...turns out, she knew me from somewhere else.
 
Billy Bob Thorton talks his raised reality, but I grew up with cards and leaves and some ointment, I've read Rabelais
 
That's the back of the shirt. The little dog in the front pocket area. It fell to nostalgia and laid long in a bad fold, I'm fixing that. I do think, and not just from personal, but yeah, from personal. I think there would be nothing lost from pooling in a semi-small core base of the bleeders here to represent. Bring back the fucking swag department, create and allow for random ass giveaways. I'm not a harper, I don't vacate the cave much, but we're a big site, we're a big deal, and it feels sometimes like we're sitting in a mudpuddle, We exist, but where the fuck is the dynamism, why aren't we generating waves, why aren't we being talked about. I hope I'm not coming off as pissy, but I've sat in bars long before here, during all the time I was, and still, and we're missing out.

It's been a long few trying days. Shit going on, I'm just speaking my shit out of love. It's felt to me for a long time we're content in the niche, a blank rolling thing. Who talks about us, when has there been a wave of any kind.
 
