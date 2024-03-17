So, Official ST. P's yet?

I wore a Sherdog shirt today with the little dog on the front and the massive dog on the back, and got a shit ton of compliments from people who didn't even know what it was, a handful. We need to get the store back up. Different times, but I used to get boxes of swag three or four times a year to give out, out of 60 things, I would keep three, give the rest away at bars, girls sherdog camo hats, just walk in hang out and drink with buds and when one cool girl just looked cool and fed up with shit, I could go, introduce myself and say, why so sad, you hang on a minute... and give her a wicked pink camo Sherdog hat with the dog.I realize nostalgia is old shit, ... but why does that have to be. Money is being made, I miss that level of just joy of things being good. I think I asked Jeff for a shirt one time, to represent, it'd be cool to have a shirt in the day. From that day, a got a package of some shirts and hats, and stickers, and shit, And I never asked again, but I'd periodically, through the years get these big ass boxes, with a little card, "Thanks, give these away to you're people, Thanks, Happy whatever, it was never a holiday. I mean I keep a camo hat a black hat , a couple shirts, and a box of shit to give to people. Not in a greedy way, though it felt fucking great, I do this for a living, and this our website, sick as fuck. W'e're the shit. So high points in life, but being an invisibile unknown celebrity hunched over a bar stool in the sticks, once in awhile talking about fights. And then you get a good one, ...you seem to know a lot about this shit, what do you do for a living?Me? Last year I was working at the mill but I fucked up my back. so not much.Sorry to hear that, what are doing for bread?Oh, I stumbled onto Sherdog and now am running the world's largest mixed martial arts website.What?Well it's in Huntington Beach, but I got a bad back so i do it from home.(Now this is funny, and funny to me, because I don't break character often, I'm not as gross as this, and I was as advertised death wish candidate, so charm comes way easy, it's one big package deal, like the whole world knows you're playing this game and not playing, everyone is on board when you're someone playing this severe game, it doesn't have to be as extreme as Leaving Las Vegas, but whatever non sensical black magic brought me here. which, truly, everybody thinks they're there, but I think you can tell who's true.Since I've been, a long time now, it's always the same, 92% blank amazement, ..8% the lights are down, there's not that many people, no one's watch, I'm right here, I can clean up the next ten minutes before the world falls. I hate those days are gone. I hate it, but I get, and I had a long fun run. Honestly! If you had a wish, wouldn''t it be, in some way, to be in next to but relative to a life situation (Absolute Power like a dove floats in dream) in some capacity, and see how you'd be). ..Hey, I was at some fights, and though I had some invites and some tables and seats, I came late and sat up the stands with the plebs, away from everyone. I squeeze into this rail seat between some fuckers, a few minute in this young girl 22, Shayla, leans across her boyfriend, Damien, and says, "How do I know you? I know you?!' I said (I swear this, and it was just for me, and not knowing at the time I'd be here), "...yeah, yeah, from the late 90's to June 2016, I ran the world's largest fight website, you're dad mighta had some pictures of me up in the garage."...turns out, she knew me from somewhere else.