Wondering when the cope threads about Khabib not being the best fighter in MMA history are going to stop, how many more of his family members or close training partners need to become all time GOATs themselves before people acknowledge that team Khabib is GOAT and Khabib is the GOATiest of them all.



By 2027-2028 the actual best fighters to ever compete in the sport will be:



1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Usman Nurmagomedov

3 Umar Numagomedov

4 Islam Makhachev



And I will save you the time of the half a million threads full of tears that occur between now and then. Don't let salt delude you.



Imagine going 29-0 without a scratch and being on virtually every GOAT's GOAT list and still being questioned



Muhammad stated that in comparison to Nurmagomedov, he finds Makhachev to be ‘nicer’. “Islam is nice. He’ll tell you what you need to do and you need to do this way. And, he’ll show me the technique with it. When Khabib’s on top of you, he’s like breaking me at every single point… and he’s like, ‘No brother. You just got to keep going'



