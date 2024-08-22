So now that the WW champ willingly admits to gets ruined by Khabib and Islam

J

JackInTheBox

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 21, 2024
Messages
8
Reaction score
3
Wondering when the cope threads about Khabib not being the best fighter in MMA history are going to stop, how many more of his family members or close training partners need to become all time GOATs themselves before people acknowledge that team Khabib is GOAT and Khabib is the GOATiest of them all.

Imagine going 29-0 without a scratch and being on virtually every GOAT's GOAT list and still being questioned

Muhammad stated that in comparison to Nurmagomedov, he finds Makhachev to be ‘nicer’. “Islam is nice. He’ll tell you what you need to do and you need to do this way. And, he’ll show me the technique with it. When Khabib’s on top of you, he’s like breaking me at every single point… and he’s like, ‘No brother. You just got to keep going'

 
JackInTheBox said:
Wondering when the cope threads about Khabib not being the best fighter in MMA history are going to stop, how many more of his family members or close training partners need to become all time GOATs themselves before people acknowledge that team Khabib is GOAT and Khabib is the GOATiest of them all.

Imagine going 29-0 without a scratch and being on virtually every GOAT's GOAT list and still being questioned

Muhammad stated that in comparison to Nurmagomedov, he finds Makhachev to be ‘nicer’. “Islam is nice. He’ll tell you what you need to do and you need to do this way. And, he’ll show me the technique with it. When Khabib’s on top of you, he’s like breaking me at every single point… and he’s like, ‘No brother. You just got to keep going'

Click to expand...


Russians just are better
 
Fam Beebz is 3 weight classes heavier like bro are u dumb 😂

🟨👨‍⚖️
 
JackInTheBox said:
Wondering when the cope threads about Khabib not being the best fighter in MMA history are going to stop, how many more of his family members or close training partners need to become all time GOATs themselves before people acknowledge that team Khabib is GOAT and Khabib is the GOATiest of them all.

Imagine going 29-0 without a scratch and being on virtually every GOAT's GOAT list and still being questioned

Muhammad stated that in comparison to Nurmagomedov, he finds Makhachev to be ‘nicer’. “Islam is nice. He’ll tell you what you need to do and you need to do this way. And, he’ll show me the technique with it. When Khabib’s on top of you, he’s like breaking me at every single point… and he’s like, ‘No brother. You just got to keep going'

Click to expand...

It's not hard to imagine... we'll believe it when we see it

46015238.jpg
 
JackInTheBox said:
The five MMA GOATS by 2027

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagodedov
Islam Makhachev
Georges St. Pierre
Click to expand...
Nah, not unless Jon Jones, Fedor and Silva are on the list.

Khabib never stood the test of time needed to be a true G - not even close.

Edit -
Khabib 3 title defenses.

Anderson Silva 10 consecutive title defenses, 45 pro fight career

Snap!!! forgot MM - all class absolutely a TRUE GOAT

Jon Jones Champ in 2 weight classes 13 title defenses

Only a Troll would deny reality.
 
Last edited:
modulus said:
Nah, not unless Jon Jones, Fedor and Silva are on the list.

Khabib never stood the test of time needed to be a true G - not even close.
Click to expand...
and yet he's still better than all the guys you listed.

His cousins and Islam who get brutalized by Khabib regularly will probably stick around long enough to put a stamp on their masters GOAT claim. This is why people are still obsessively hating years after his retirement: FEAR and cope.
 
It is obvious that Belal just wants a seat with the cool kids at the lunch table. He is just saying that so they like him more.

Islam would probably school him, Khabib is probably the most overrated fighter.
 
JackInTheBox said:
Wondering when the cope threads about Khabib not being the best fighter in MMA history are going to stop, how many more of his family members or close training partners need to become all time GOATs themselves before people acknowledge that team Khabib is GOAT and Khabib is the GOATiest of them all.

Imagine going 29-0 without a scratch and being on virtually every GOAT's GOAT list and still being questioned

Muhammad stated that in comparison to Nurmagomedov, he finds Makhachev to be ‘nicer’. “Islam is nice. He’ll tell you what you need to do and you need to do this way. And, he’ll show me the technique with it. When Khabib’s on top of you, he’s like breaking me at every single point… and he’s like, ‘No brother. You just got to keep going'

Click to expand...

Not seeing Khabib's name on here. 🤔

6ajccsexa4e81.jpg
For most title defences.
 
omawho402 said:
It is obvious that Belal just wants a seat with the cool kids at the lunch table. He is just saying that so they like him more.

Islam would probably school him, Khabib is probably the most overrated fighter.
Click to expand...
There's vids of Khabib son'ing Islam and Belal floating around, both of them say he's the GOAT, Islam admitted not even could stop Khabib in the cage. Literally no evidence to support your claims. Just cope.
 
JackInTheBox said:
There's vids of Khabib son'ing Islam and Belal floating around, both of them say he's the GOAT, Islam admitted not even could stop Khabib in the cage. Literally no evidence to support your claims. Just cope.
Click to expand...
They are just being humble because Khabib the leader of their clan.

Islam is on his way to being one of the goats. Khabib ducked out early.

Islam would whoop prime Khabib's ass in an actual fight. Islam has super underrated striking. He would also beat Belal's ass.

Just because they say Khabib is goat, doesn't mean it's true.
 
omawho402 said:
They are just being humble because Khabib the leader of their clan.

Islam is on his way to being one of the goats. Khabib ducked out early.

Islam would whoop prime Khabib's ass in an actual fight. Islam has super underrated striking. He would also beat Belal's ass.

Just because they say Khabib is goat, doesn't mean it's true.
Click to expand...
Lots of fighters have better striking than Khabib, but Khabib is still better than all of them because his grappling is the best in MMA history and he has a granite chin.

Compare Islam's grappling against Poirier.

Even head coach Javier Mendez has said Islam has never beaten Khabib. You're coping hard kiddo.
 
JackInTheBox said:
Lots of fighters have better striking than Khabib, but Khabib is still better than all of them because his grappling is the best in MMA history and he has a granite chin.

Compare Islam's grappling against Poirier.

Even head coach Javier Mendez has said Islam has never beaten Khabib. You're coping hard kiddo.
Click to expand...
You can keep trying to be disrespectful by saying I need to cope, but that doesn't bother me. Islam had staph infection in that fight. That makes the win even more impressive.

We disagree, it's really not that big of a deal. Like I said, no need to be disrespectful.
 
Poor Khabib lost to Tibau and got flash backs of that one time he cried his eyes out when he lost in Sambo which is MMA with a Gi


maxresdefault.jpg



Ragdolled and outclassed so bad he had to rely on corrupt judging to not have the L officially on his record

7WtqGj7.gif

cWpCevc.gif


Thats 2 Losses he never avenged

He then went on to only fight like 4 decent opponents and then retire when the competition started to get tougher.

No one outside of a few muslims and russians think Khabib is even Top 5 of all time, let alone the actual GOAT

Also lets not forget his protege already was slept and embarassed by a guy not even in the UFC anymore

islam-makhachev.gif


Keep living in your fantasy world though, Khabib nor Islam will never be mentioned in even the Top 5 greatest fighters of all time and that haunts you.


 
omawho402 said:
You can keep trying to be disrespectful by saying I need to cope, but that doesn't bother me. Islam had staph infection in that fight. That makes the win even more impressive.

We disagree, it's really not that big of a deal. Like I said, no need to be disrespectful.
Click to expand...
Izzy Mack is the best current p4p fighter in the UFC and will probably go down as a GOAT, and we've seen him getting get busted up many times, been in places Khabib never had to go. That's how good Khabib is.
 
JackInTheBox said:
Izzy Mack is the best current p4p fighter in the UFC and will probably go down as a GOAT, and we've seen him getting get busted up many times, been in places Khabib never had to go. That's how good Khabib is.
Click to expand...
Well we agree to disagree. I think Islam already is better than Khabib. But I'm just a random guy in the internet, so who cares what I think. lol

Islam is one of my favorite fighters. I wish him continued success.
 
Imagine having to dig up 2 second clips of Khabib getting taken down because he got up one second later jfl

I can literally post gifs of any other champion in history actually getting wrecked for real.

You're the one living in a fantasy world.
 
Elegant said:
Poor Khabib lost to Tibau and got flash backs of that one time he cried his eyes out when he lost in Sambo which is MMA with a Gi


maxresdefault.jpg



Ragdolled and outclassed so bad he had to rely on corrupt judging to not have the L officially on his record

7WtqGj7.gif

cWpCevc.gif


Thats 2 Losses he never avenged

He then went on to only fight like 4 decent opponents and then retire when the competition started to get tougher.

No one outside of a few muslims and russians think Khabib is even Top 5 of all time, let alone the actual GOAT

Also lets not forget his protege already was slept and embarassed by a guy not even in the UFC anymore

islam-makhachev.gif


Keep living in your fantasy world though, Khabib nor Islam will never be mentioned in even the Top 5 greatest fighters of all time and that haunts you.
Click to expand...
I agree that Khabib didn’t spend long enough on top to be considered among the likes of Jones, Silva, GSP and Fedor but let’s be honest here; Tibau looked like a pickup truck with feet in this fight. And he couldn’t really do much to Khabib either. In a fight where neither guy really accomplishes much I have trouble getting upset that the guy who came in looking juiced to the gills happened to lose a decision he could have arguably won.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Charles Oliveira picks Islam Makhachev to defeat both Poirier & Tsarukyan
Replies
9
Views
860
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,741
Messages
56,071,811
Members
175,061
Latest member
JackInTheBox

Share this page

Back
Top