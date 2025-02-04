Home_Slice
Anyone else in a similar position?
Having just come through Christmas, and attended another family event shortly thereafter, the reality is now blindingly obvious.
Basically every member of my family seem to resent the hell out of me, and use every possible opportunity to be silently obnoxious as possible.
I have two sisters whose husbands positively hate me, always have, and by extension, my siblings hate me.
My father never liked me but I didn't care but now he seems to be expressing his dislike more openly.
By extension, my mother spends only the minimum amount of time around me, as my father seems to interpret any more than that as him being ignored.
Plus both parents have one foot in the grave.
Is what it is.
But Jebus, I always thought it was only "other people" that would find themselves in this type of situation.
