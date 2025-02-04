  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Relationships So, my entire family hate me, except my mother....... who barely tolerates me. Ees normaal?

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
370
Reaction score
236
Anyone else in a similar position?

Having just come through Christmas, and attended another family event shortly thereafter, the reality is now blindingly obvious.

Basically every member of my family seem to resent the hell out of me, and use every possible opportunity to be silently obnoxious as possible.

I have two sisters whose husbands positively hate me, always have, and by extension, my siblings hate me.

My father never liked me but I didn't care but now he seems to be expressing his dislike more openly.

By extension, my mother spends only the minimum amount of time around me, as my father seems to interpret any more than that as him being ignored.
Plus both parents have one foot in the grave.

Is what it is.

But Jebus, I always thought it was only "other people" that would find themselves in this type of situation.
 
Home_Slice said:
Anyone else in a similar position?

Having just come through Christmas, and attended another family event shortly thereafter, the reality is now blindingly obvious.

Basically every member of my family seem to resent the hell out of me, and use every possible opportunity to be silently obnoxious as possible.

I have two sisters whose husbands positively hate me, always have, and by extension, my siblings hate me.

My father never liked me but I didn't care but now he seems to be expressing his dislike more openly.

By extension, my mother spends only the minimum amount of time around me, as my father seems to interpret any more than that as him being ignored.
Plus both parents have one foot in the grave.

Is what it is.

But Jebus, I always thought it was only "other people" that would find themselves in this type of situation.
Click to expand...

They hating because you are a 6'5'' 270 pound muscular Sherdogger. Amp up what you are doing now and eventually they'll be so in awe of your aura they'll have no choice but admire you
giphy.gif
 
Home_Slice said:
Anyone else in a similar position?

Having just come through Christmas, and attended another family event shortly thereafter, the reality is now blindingly obvious.

Basically every member of my family seem to resent the hell out of me, and use every possible opportunity to be silently obnoxious as possible.

I have two sisters whose husbands positively hate me, always have, and by extension, my siblings hate me.

My father never liked me but I didn't care but now he seems to be expressing his dislike more openly.

By extension, my mother spends only the minimum amount of time around me, as my father seems to interpret any more than that as him being ignored.
Plus both parents have one foot in the grave.

Is what it is.

But Jebus, I always thought it was only "other people" that would find themselves in this type of situation.
Click to expand...


Allright, out with it now ....why do all of these people hate you?
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
They hating because you are a 6'5'' 270 pound muscular Sherdogger. Amp up what you are doing now and eventually they'll be so in awe of your aura they'll have no choice but admire you
giphy.gif
Click to expand...

Wow.

This guy gets it.

lol

Seriously though.......... how is it you get it?

Cause this is basically what's happening (though I doubt they'll ever be in awe of me).
 
Last edited:
Gutter Chris said:
Allright, out with it now ....why do all of these people hate you?
Click to expand...
They resent me.

My sisters were wanna-be Diva's in their youth who couldn't pull it off (though they have great and well paid jobs and families).
Their husbands were virgins before they met them, now they're skinny dorks with devastating inferiority complexes.

My father was a poof in another life (though again, respectable, never abusive, always worked etc).

My mother is a bit of a nutter but on some level, my being the only son, she has a soft spot for me somewhere (again, worked all her life though, good lifestyle etc).

Me?

Dude above said it right. I'm stacked, jacked, chicks love me (sometimes love to hate me), I go against their conventional "family value" grain. I'm all about my hair and my muscles and being stacked and the object of many women's sexual desire.

They just hate me. I'm that guy they hate.

I lived with an old Asian woman one time, horrible ugly fatty. She HATED me, burning hatred.
But one time in the living room she was basically masturbating whilst staring at me.

It's creepy as fuck, but it's that kind of vibe.
 
Last edited:
Home_Slice said:
They resent me.

My sisters were wanna-be Diva's in their youth who couldn't pull it off (though they have great and well paid jobs and families).
Their husbands were virgins before they met them, now they're skinny dorks with devastating inferiority complexes.

My father was a poof in another life (though again, respectable, never abusive, always worked etc).

My mother is a bit of a nutter but on some level, my being the only son, she has a soft spot for me somewhere (again, worked all her life though, good lifestyle etc).

Me?

Dude above said it right. I'm stacked, jacked, chicks love me (sometimes love to hate me), I go against their conventional "family value" grain. I'm all about my hair and my muscles and being stacked and the object of many women's sexual desire.

They just hate me. I'm that guy they hate.

I lived with an old Asian woman one time, horrible ugly fatty. She HATED me, burning hatred.
But one time in the living room she was basically masturbating whilst staring at me.

It's creepy as fuck, but it's that kind of vibe.
Click to expand...

363fac2ad74b330bbf6e6b2b7ed396e3.jpg


LOL

Yeah, it's definitely you.

Weak men think they are being strong by dismissing (valid) criticism.
 
Home_Slice said:
They resent me.

My sisters were wanna-be Diva's in their youth who couldn't pull it off (though they have great and well paid jobs and families).
Their husbands were virgins before they met them, now they're skinny dorks with devastating inferiority complexes.

My father was a poof in another life (though again, respectable, never abusive, always worked etc).

My mother is a bit of a nutter but on some level, my being the only son, she has a soft spot for me somewhere (again, worked all her life though, good lifestyle etc).

Me?

Dude above said it right. I'm stacked, jacked, chicks love me (sometimes love to hate me), I go against their conventional "family value" grain. I'm all about my hair and my muscles and being stacked and the object of many women's sexual desire.

They just hate me. I'm that guy they hate.

I lived with an old Asian woman one time, horrible ugly fatty. She HATED me, burning hatred.
But one time in the living room she was basically masturbating whilst staring at me.

It's creepy as fuck, but it's that kind of vibe.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I get your family now.
 
i hope the next thread will not be sherbros-and-my-entire-family-hate-me-except-my-mother-who-barely-tolerates-me-ees-normaa : )
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,825
Messages
56,855,446
Members
175,432
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top