So, Mod team: Are you going to give a good reason for the 2FA authenticator use?

Hello Guys,This post is not ment to be antagonistic, but comes from geniuine care and interest for the site.What is the reason for this 2FA addition? Is it due to accounts being hacked, or fear of them being hacked? Why is accounts getting hacked such an issue for the site? I have been on ALOT of forums in my time and this has never ever been implemented on any of them, and hacking and spamming was taking place on all.Problem with this, is that a lot of your userbase is older and does not like technology, many people will say weell its super easy bla.bla.bla., and it might be for you, but not for all. It is also an extra step that adds friction, which makes it more likely that people will simply choose not to do it.Again, this is for genuine concern for the forum, as i'd estimate this would cut the userbase in half. I really think you should rethink this, and see if there is another solution to be found. Otherwise, at least give us the actual reasoning behind it.