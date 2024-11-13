  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

So, Mod team: Are you going to give a good reason for the 2FA authenticator use?

Hello Guys,
This post is not ment to be antagonistic, but comes from geniuine care and interest for the site.

What is the reason for this 2FA addition? Is it due to accounts being hacked, or fear of them being hacked? Why is accounts getting hacked such an issue for the site? I have been on ALOT of forums in my time and this has never ever been implemented on any of them, and hacking and spamming was taking place on all.

Problem with this, is that a lot of your userbase is older and does not like technology, many people will say weell its super easy bla.bla.bla., and it might be for you, but not for all. It is also an extra step that adds friction, which makes it more likely that people will simply choose not to do it.

Again, this is for genuine concern for the forum, as i'd estimate this would cut the userbase in half. I really think you should rethink this, and see if there is another solution to be found. Otherwise, at least give us the actual reasoning behind it.

@Kowboy On Sherdog @JayPettryMMA
 
The mods and staff gave a reason for the 2 step verification in one of the threads in the mayberry lounge.
 
The reason is we can't have nice things anymore. Fuck the people implementing this and fuck the new age of internet. Everything sucks, Ted was right.
 
It won't cut the userbase in half lmao.
 
Are you afraid ? Please let’s discuss.
 
I don’t think they can say exactly why right now, not out of lack of care but necessity .. but some of the pieces seem to be out there if you look for them.. I’ve a vague idea I think, Unless everyone is way off the ball.
 
