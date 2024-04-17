So Max still wants a 4th with Volk....

I like Max, but not much honor in fighting Volk now after he's been knocked out cold twice in a row. If he wins, it just feels like it doesn't have a lot of substance to it.
 
Agreed but its probably true, being 35 and coming off back to back KO losses probably affected his chin and mentally as well. I think Max beating Topuria would be better for his legacy. Also, people will probably say 3-1 if he beat Volk
Conor Strickland said:
If he beats Volk tho, sadly most people will say Volk is past his prime now lol
Exactly.
It’d be like Tito celebrating after beating the ghost of Chuck Liddell, or Bisping gloating after that razor thin decision win over 46 y/o Dan Henderson.
I get it, these are moral victories for the fighters, but they mean nothing.

omawho402 said:
I like Max, but not much honor in fighting Volk now after he's been knocked out cold twice in a row. If he wins, it just feels like it doesn't have a lot of substance to it.
Trying to sell a match up multiple times is already hard enough. Trying to sell a fourth fight where one fighter -3 is insanely harder. Neither Volk nor the UFC will push for this unless circumstances favor Max ie he manages to beat llia
 
