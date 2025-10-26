So Mackenzie Dern is a UFC champion

xhaydenx said: I don't agree at all about Suarez. I think she would pass Dern's guard at will and put Dern in serious GNP positions. Dern's BJJ is great but her wrestling is pretty bad.



Yeh, the Yan fight was close. Dern sorta just slowed down. The Lemos fight was close as well.



I'm not saying she would lose in rematches to those girls that did beat her, it's just that they all had something about them that was able to shift the fight their way. Like, you take away Lemos and ANdrade's power, and Dern would have whooped them both.



Needs to be Miz title shot next. She would have wrecked Dern and Virna last night.

Suarez has even worse striking and cardio than virna. I'd be very, very confident that dern subs her in round 3,4 or 5. Good luck passing Dern's guard at will lol. virna is much better at guard passes than suarez, and she couldn't do much. I don't think suarez has the "something" about her that would shift the fight her way. She's not going to make space on the ground to do significant GNP because that would give dern too much space to work, and she's got nothing on the feet for dern. Her best bet would be a control based, Khamzat/ddp style fight, and I just don't think she'd be able to because of how active dern is off her back. Unlike DDP, dern would make suarez have to worry and work every second down there.Miz needs to go on a run and finally stay healthy.