So Mackenzie Dern is a UFC champion

I thought it was a great fight. Dern won essentially striking off her back like Bas Rutten

It was an ugly fight but I picked Jandiroba. Maybe she did win it. Based off damage and energy Id give it to Dern

Again against dubious circumstances. Still I thought Virna could give problems to Weili. I never thought Dern would make it this far. She beat her before but I thought Virna got further.

Im very happy to Dern as a longtime fan. That was a hell of a fight
 
Dern looked okay. I like how she was always looking to inflict damage weather it was off her back or not. What she shouldn't have done though, is say in the pre fight build up that she didn't think she would have been ready to fight Weili at this point in her career. It basically delegitimizes the belt knowing that Weili could basically move back down at any point and take the belt from her.
 
Said it before the fight, but Virna is the easiest matchup in the top 5 for Dern.

Every other girl has something that they can deter Dern with. Lemos, Yan, and Andrade had power punches. Suarez has way superior wrestling.

Virna doesn't have power in her punches, and Dern was never going to be afraid to grapple with her.
 
fendertach said:
Dern looked okay. I like how she was always looking to inflict damage weather it was off her back or not. What she shouldn't have done though, is say in the pre fight build up that she didn't think she would have been ready to fight Weili at this point in her career. It basically delegitimizes the belt knowing that Weili could basically move back down at any point and take the belt from her.
But when weili does that it won't be october 25th, 2025, which is the point in time where dern said she wasnt' ready for weili -- it will be a later date. Maybe dern will be ready by that date.

I mean, I doubt she'd ever be ready, but I don't have much problem with what she said.
 
xhaydenx said:
Said it before the fight, but Virna is the easiest matchup in the top 5 for Dern.

Every other girl has something that they can deter Dern with. Lemos, Yan, and Andrade had power punches. Suarez has way superior wrestling.

Virna doesn't have power in her punches, and Dern was never going to be afraid to grapple with her.
Suarez would getting beat worse than virna -- her top game is not good enough to do any better than virna. That would look like Maia vs. Askren, but with even more damage lol. Also, I still think Dern deserved AT LEAST a draw with yan, and I'd probably pick her in a rematch. Lemos and andrade seem to be losing a step these days, too.

sad times for the division.
 
Whatever, not worse than Pena or Pennington. Atleast she has mastered one skill, so it's not so bad.
 
One of first times I seen a fighter do more striking damage from bottom than person on top . Had it 4-1 Dern . Turns got take downs sure but Dern is the one that dominated the offense on the ground from her back. No way aas that a split dec. Dern won clearly unless you count meaningless take downs where the other person does more damage
 
fortheo said:
Suarez would getting beat worse than virna -- her top game is not good enough to do any better than virna. That would look like Maia vs. Askren, but with even more damage lol. Also, I still think Dern deserved AT LEAST a draw with yan, and I'd probably pick her in a rematch. Lemos and andrade seem to be losing a step these days, too.

sad times for the division.
I don't agree at all about Suarez. I think she would pass Dern's guard at will and put Dern in serious GNP positions. Dern's BJJ is great but her wrestling is pretty bad.

Yeh, the Yan fight was close. Dern sorta just slowed down. The Lemos fight was close as well.

I'm not saying she would lose in rematches to those girls that did beat her, it's just that they all had something about them that was able to shift the fight their way. Like, you take away Lemos and ANdrade's power, and Dern would have whooped them both.

Needs to be Miz title shot next. She would have wrecked Dern and Virna last night.
 
xhaydenx said:
I don't agree at all about Suarez. I think she would pass Dern's guard at will and put Dern in serious GNP positions. Dern's BJJ is great but her wrestling is pretty bad.

Yeh, the Yan fight was close. Dern sorta just slowed down. The Lemos fight was close as well.

I'm not saying she would lose in rematches to those girls that did beat her, it's just that they all had something about them that was able to shift the fight their way. Like, you take away Lemos and ANdrade's power, and Dern would have whooped them both.

Needs to be Miz title shot next. She would have wrecked Dern and Virna last night.
Suarez has even worse striking and cardio than virna. I'd be very, very confident that dern subs her in round 3,4 or 5. Good luck passing Dern's guard at will lol. virna is much better at guard passes than suarez, and she couldn't do much. I don't think suarez has the "something" about her that would shift the fight her way. She's not going to make space on the ground to do significant GNP because that would give dern too much space to work, and she's got nothing on the feet for dern. Her best bet would be a control based, Khamzat/ddp style fight, and I just don't think she'd be able to because of how active dern is off her back. Unlike DDP, dern would make suarez have to worry and work every second down there.

Miz needs to go on a run and finally stay healthy.
 
DCs commentary is horrible

Get a takedown? You’ve won the whole fight in won round according to DC.
Get his ass out of the booth please this is not wrestling this is MMA DC has too much influence for another Bones Jones victim
 
The most beatable champ atm unlike Merab whom is the least beatable one.

Dern had 3 losses to women that Virna has beaten, good luck to Dern keeping that belt, also both lost to Ribas, yeah, Dern got her back but we'll see how Dern is keeping that title.
 
