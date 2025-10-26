So Mackenzie Dern is a UFC champion

CroCopsLHK
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 7,554
- Reaction score
- 6,869
I thought it was a great fight. Dern won essentially striking off her back like Bas Rutten
It was an ugly fight but I picked Jandiroba. Maybe she did win it. Based off damage and energy Id give it to Dern
Again against dubious circumstances. Still I thought Virna could give problems to Weili. I never thought Dern would make it this far. She beat her before but I thought Virna got further.
Im very happy to Dern as a longtime fan. That was a hell of a fight
