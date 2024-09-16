So Lopez vs Volk next?

Why's that sir?you got a death wish for Volk?
Volk's getting a title shot next he ain't fighting Lopes any time soon lol.
I think Volk should fight Gaethje
I don’t think Volk takes a LW fight if it’s not for the title, he probably feels his best path back to a championship is at 145, especially if Max manages to beat Ilia.I think Volk should fight Gaethje
Maybe Usman has something similar? No one is calling him out except the champIt honestly seems like volk has it in his contract. There seems to be no doubt on his part that he's getting it, and other contenders have pretty much conceded that as well.