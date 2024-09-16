So Lopez vs Volk next?

Volk deserves a chance to show he’s still got it and this will be a good test for both. I guess Volk is the new Max now as the guy you have to get through if you want a title shot at 1:45.
 
It will come down to "how long can Volk stay on the outside and can he avoid getting domed before Lopes slows down". If it's 5 rounds and Volk avoids getting gadooshed, he can get the DEC.

Lopes is a freak tho, I can see him blitzing Volk and finishing him early.
 
Hmm MMA guru suggested this match up too in his latest video. I think it’s a great match up, could definitely headline a card and have massive hype behind it
 
Volk's getting a title shot next he ain't fighting Lopes any time soon lol.
It honestly seems like volk has it in his contract. There seems to be no doubt on his part that he's getting it, and other contenders have pretty much conceded that as well.
 
I love Volk, but he'd get bodied against Lopes.

Volk seems to think he'll get a TS next, but I doubt it, Dana was never that hot on him and is ready to move on with Max or Top.

Volk can't beat the elites any more, he'll just get more brain damage. He should take the biggest money fight he can get them retire if he's adamant about fighting again.

And that's from a Volk fan, 36 is too old to be elite at FW right now sorry.
 
There's several good options, for me it's Evloev/Sterling winner vs Lopes for the next title shot.
 
It honestly seems like volk has it in his contract. There seems to be no doubt on his part that he's getting it, and other contenders have pretty much conceded that as well.
Maybe Usman has something similar? No one is calling him out except the champ
 
