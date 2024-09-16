So Lopez vs Volk next?

I love Volk, but he'd get bodied against Lopes.



Volk seems to think he'll get a TS next, but I doubt it, Dana was never that hot on him and is ready to move on with Max or Top.



Volk can't beat the elites any more, he'll just get more brain damage. He should take the biggest money fight he can get them retire if he's adamant about fighting again.



And that's from a Volk fan, 36 is too old to be elite at FW right now sorry.