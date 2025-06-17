So lets talk about Stardew Valley

So i haven't played this game for about 5 or 6 years up until about 3 or 4 weeks ago...



I used to play this with daughter when was off school, we got about 90 hours over the years on our join farm, a lot of that possibly me playing solo...but alas



so i got the urge to try and play against a few weeks ago now......i'm about 110 hours into my farm, so much new stuff to do and learn



there are a few standout games that were indie at the start, we have the likes of Minecraft, Super Meatboy, Fez, Braid, Stardew.....i love all of these, and while i have put a lot of hours into a lot of these games, i think Starview may just be the best of them all



the updates help a LOT, there has been so much added since my and my daughter last played, and not in terms of mechanics, just in terms or crafting and places you go and things you can do



if you havent played this game for a few years, i would seriously recommend playing it again, i thought it was going to be an or so.....my wife told me today "i hate that game"...lol