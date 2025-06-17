So lets talk about Stardew Valley

So i haven't played this game for about 5 or 6 years up until about 3 or 4 weeks ago...

I used to play this with daughter when was off school, we got about 90 hours over the years on our join farm, a lot of that possibly me playing solo...but alas

so i got the urge to try and play against a few weeks ago now......i'm about 110 hours into my farm, so much new stuff to do and learn

there are a few standout games that were indie at the start, we have the likes of Minecraft, Super Meatboy, Fez, Braid, Stardew.....i love all of these, and while i have put a lot of hours into a lot of these games, i think Starview may just be the best of them all

the updates help a LOT, there has been so much added since my and my daughter last played, and not in terms of mechanics, just in terms or crafting and places you go and things you can do

if you havent played this game for a few years, i would seriously recommend playing it again, i thought it was going to be an or so.....my wife told me today "i hate that game"...lol
 
This game is a real spiritual successor of the harvest moon serie that I loved during their ps1 - n64 - ps2 games , it has a lot of great content and ton of hours to invest in. Great game !
 
I did the exact same thing! Played it on the early days and fired her back up a few weeks ago!

I played and loved all the early Harvest Moon games as a child so it's nostalgia for me.

All the added stuff to Stardew with the updates are really great too. Never feels like there's enough time but the pace feels really fluid, as the game and tasks get more complex there's also ways to streamline. The dang skull cavern, fiddlehead ferns and fire eels and rabbits foot bundles and legendary fish in the fish tank, and the raccoon stump house, and iridium foraging with the botanist profession... So good!
 
I was thinking of getting this.

The steam reviews are off the hook, like the game has cured people's depression and shit. I think my hopes would be too high after hearing such acclaim LOL.
 
I haven't played it in years, but loved it back then and would recommend to anybody. I'll jump back in some time but I have another farming sim in my Steam backlog that I'll try first
 
