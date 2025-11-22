So let me get this straight

The Legendary Scarface
Ilia beat Charles to become champ at 55 basically,
We were supposed to get Ilia Islam but instead we got Islam vs JDM at 70
Then we were supposed to get Arman vs Ilia but instead we got Arman vs Hooker. And now Ilia will fight Paddy?
Lmfaooo this is like the Tony v Khabib curse but more complicated
