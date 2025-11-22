So let me get this straight

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Ilia beat Charles to become champ at 55 basically,
We were supposed to get Ilia Islam but instead we got Islam vs JDM at 70

Then we were supposed to get Arman vs Ilia but instead we got Arman vs Hooker. And now Ilia will fight Paddy?

Lmfaooo this is like the Tony v Khabib curse but more complicated
 
Ilia beat Charles to become champ at 55 basically,
We were supposed to get Ilia Islam but instead we got Islam vs JDM at 70

Then we were supposed to get Arman vs Ilia but instead we got Arman vs Hooker. And now Ilia will fight Paddy?

Lmfaooo this is like the Tony v Khabib curse but more complicated
no, ilia is straight up ducking.
Tony and khabib agreed to fight,ilia is saying he doesn't want to fight Arman, he would rather leave the belt.
That is why i call bs on him being champion
 
Add to that Islam wants to duck all the killers at WW and fight old man Usman.
I don't think he's ducking the young bucks, I think he genuinely thinks Kamaru is the best guy to fight there. I mean , Usman off the couch gave Khamzat (the current MW champ) his toughest fight ever. I don't blame him for wanting to fight Kamaru, I just want to see him vs Ilia and Arman first before any of these other fights.
 
I don't think he's ducking the young bucks, I think he genuinely thinks Kamaru is the best guy to fight there. I mean , Usman off the couch gave Khamzat (the current MW champ) his toughest fight ever. I don't blame him for wanting to fight Kamaru, I just want to see him vs Ilia and Arman first before any of these other fights.
He's setting up a Ali double payday, I don't believe he thinks Usman is the best ww.
 
I don't think he's ducking the young bucks, I think he genuinely thinks Kamaru is the best guy to fight there. I mean , Usman off the couch gave Khamzat (the current MW champ) his toughest fight ever. I don't blame him for wanting to fight Kamaru, I just want to see him vs Ilia and Arman first before any of these other fights.
Screenshot_20251122_161107_Google.jpg
 
I don't think he's ducking the young bucks, I think he genuinely thinks Kamaru is the best guy to fight there. I mean , Usman off the couch gave Khamzat (the current MW champ) his toughest fight ever. I don't blame him for wanting to fight Kamaru, I just want to see him vs Ilia and Arman first before any of these other fights.
#1) Usman was not "off the couch", several sources confirmed he was training the entire time in the scenario of a pull out.

#2) Gilbert Burns is in fact the guy who gave Khamzat his toughest fight, not Marty. He actually went in there and fought Khamzat, Usman survived him.
 
I don't think he's ducking the young bucks, I think he genuinely thinks Kamaru is the best guy to fight there. I mean , Usman off the couch gave Khamzat (the current MW champ) his toughest fight ever. I don't blame him for wanting to fight Kamaru, I just want to see him vs Ilia and Arman first before any of these other fights.
works both ways. Khamzat was working on a camp to fight Paolo Costa until 10 days before that fight. And off the couch Usma is overstated. He wasnt in a fight camp but he was actively training.
 
works both ways. Khamzat was working on a camp to fight Paolo Costa until 10 days before that fight. And off the couch Usma is overstated. He wasnt in a fight camp but he was actively training.
So who out of the current contenders or potential contenders gives Islam a tough fight? Morales? Prates? Garry? The strikers? 😭 No sir
 
#1) Usman was not "off the couch", several sources confirmed he was training the entire time in the scenario of a pull out.

#2) Gilbert Burns is in fact the guy who gave Khamzat his toughest fight, not Marty. He actually went in there and fought Khamzat, Usman survived him.
I meant more recently. Burns isn't in any of these pictures today. Who is Islam's toughest fight at WW then? One of the young strikers?
 
So who out of the current contenders or potential contenders gives Islam a tough fight? Morales? Prates? Garry? The strikers? 😭 No sir
Morales has been training judo and wrestling since he was 7, he just has crazy power too. That's the fight I want to see along with Shavkat and Ilia.

1. Morales
2. Ilia @ LW
3. Shavkat
 
