So jones is the GOAT but hes hiding from aspinall?

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
511
Reaction score
1,569
Not exactly the best look for the #1 p4p of all time, to be scared of Aspinall. How can Dana White put his industry behind Jones being the best, while Jones is ducking? It's a horrible look for the brand, he's not seen as a killer like Pereira, hes seen as a chicken boy like @HHJ , Jones only fights like hes trying not to lose, instead of trying to win, just a totally boring, inactive, old, fat enigma of his past self and the UFC can't maintain the invincible image even though hes champion and hasnt lost.
 
why is HHJ a chicken boy?

a close up of a man in a suit and tie with a question mark on his neck .
 
Goat based of LHW.
Hw 1 elite win vs Ciril. Old Stipe doesn't count as ranked win.
Tom big > lhw Jon.
Jon lhw career of 2 decades > new Tom.
 
