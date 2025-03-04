So jones is the GOAT but hes hiding from aspinall?

MetaIIica
Not exactly the best look for the #1 p4p of all time, to be scared of Aspinall. How can Dana White put his industry behind Jones being the best, while Jones is ducking? It's a horrible look for the brand, he's not seen as a killer like Pereira, hes seen as a chicken boy like @HHJ , Jones only fights like hes trying not to lose, instead of trying to win, just a totally boring, inactive, old, fat enigma of his past self and the UFC can't maintain the invincible image even though hes champion and hasnt lost.