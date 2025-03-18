So it seems to me that you people are :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:s.

Baby Hanma
Jun 19, 2023
You only bullied me because I was a fat janitor in a gym. And now that I am stronger, have bitches, and now in charge of the gym, you won't bully me anymore?
Because you are all a bunch of pussy s, that's why. Real men with great strength respect other admirable men. Admirable men like me, for example.
It's because you are all jealous of my sheer power and masculinity.
You pussy s.
Bitch I can squat 405 pounds for reps right now. I can push press 205 pounds for a one rep max.
Bitch s can any of you do that? Fuck you
