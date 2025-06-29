So, Islam was definitely ducking Topuria the entire time

PrideNverDies

PrideNverDies

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 12, 2024
Messages
1,946
Reaction score
4,741
All this time, Islam and his team just kept having excuses as to why Topuria shoudn't fight for the LW title. They said Topuria hasn't earned the fight, or he hasn't proven himself in the division, this and that. We have not ONCE heard from Islam or his camp how Islam is going to actually beat Topuria.

Now, Topuria has put Islam in a very uncomfortable spot, because to avoid fighting Topuria further, he HAS to win against JDM at WW. If JDM loses at WW, his reputation will take a dive, because it will give us the answer as to why Khabib never moved up. Khabib and Islam have tried to pick the best matchups that worked in their favor as much as they can. This is why Islam is moving up - because he sees JDM as a very beatable oppoent. Same way he tried to call out Leon Edwards when he was the title holder at WW. Islam would've never called out Kamaru, or anyone else who would be able to defend against the takedowns.

I truly believe Joaquin Buckley is right in that Islam will retire if he wins the belt. Islam winning the WW belt already would cement his legacy, and it wouldn't be worth it for him to risk his image by possibly losing to any of the top contenders at WW who stand a really good chance at beating him.

Right now, Islam only has one path in mind, and it is to win the WW strap and retire, because no way in hell does he want to face Topuria. Islam is currently sandwiched between two fights in which he for maybe only the second time in his UFC career, stands a real chance at losing due to the matchup.
 
I can definitely see why they were trying to get an easier matchup (Arman/Oliveira/Gaethje), if he had to fight 1 more time at LW, before challenging for the WW-belt.

Trying to blame it on a few "haters" not giving him credit for beating Volk was a bit weak.
 
Aren’t Islam and Ilia doing the same thing? They both moved up divisions.

The difference is Islam did it with 4 title defences and Ilia did it with only 1.

Islam is fighting the actual WW champion whereas Ilia fought for a vacant LW title against another 35 year old who already lost to the #1 and #2. Calling out Pimblett instead or Tsarukyan after.

If anything, Topuria is the one being selective.
 
Last edited:
AmonTobin said:
Aren’t Islam and Ilia doing the same thing? They both moved up divisions. If you’re accusing one of being selective then they both are.

The difference is Islam did it with 4 title defences and Ilia did it with 1.

Islam is fighting the actual WW champion and ilia fought for a vacant LW title against another 35 year old who already lost to the #1 and #2.
Click to expand...
It’s the timing, illia has first movers advantage, islam copied but the look ain’t good
 
Idk who I dislike more Ilia or Islam so I’ll shoot it straight.

I highly doubt Islam has any fear of Topuria, I’d imagine he thinks he can get that fight to the ground and wins it from there. Topuria looked small next to Charles.
 
I don’t think Islam ran or ducked Ilia. However I’m picking Ilia to beat Islam if they ever fight at 155. 170 I’d favour Islam. The Georgians seem to have answers to the dagestani grappling.
 
866ac22f7e8144735a3e5ba10727bb79.gif
Hislam duck confirmed
 
AmonTobin said:
If anything, Topuria is the one being selective.
Click to expand...

From the start Topuria wanted to fight Islam, and if not Islam, then whoever for for the belt.

Selective is Duckachev making bullshit excuses to not fight Topuria and then waiting to see who won out of Belal/JDM to decide who he wanted to fight next.
 
xhaydenx said:
From the start Topuria wanted to fight Islam, and if not Islam, then whoever for for the belt.

Selective is Duckachev making bullshit excuses to not fight Topuria and then waiting to see who won out of Belal/JDM to decide who he wanted to fight next.
Click to expand...
So Topuria wanted to fight Islam and left his division after one title defence? Gets an instant title shot for a vacated belt? That's not selective? Why didn't he stay put and defend against Evloev, Lopes, Rodriguez, and Allen?
 
yeah cuz Islam would be silly enough to strike with Ilia for any more than needed to get to the grappling.
 
AmonTobin said:
So Topuria wanted to fight Islam and left his division after one title defence? That's not selective? Why didn't he stay put and defend against Evloev, Lopes, Rodriguez, and Allen?
Click to expand...

He was struggling to make FW so he moved up to chase bigger fish than all those guys.

On the other hand, Islam is saying he's struggling to put on weight for WW. He could have stayed at LW and fought full camp Arman, Topuria and whoever else. Instead Topuria comes calling and all of a sudden he's gone like a fart in the wind.

The titles aren't really the point for Topuria. He took out the two best guys at FW and then wanted the very best guy at LW. He clearly wanted to chase the toughest challenges he possibly could.

Topuria isn't being selective. He just didn't have a choice if he wanted to fight the best he could. Now he's the champ he's got even less choice now that he's the LW champ. With Islam gone he's going to have to settle for Paddy and then Arman.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FrankDux
Who would you say has greater chance of beating Islam in a fight: Topuria or JDM?
Replies
18
Views
216
Simple Southerner
Simple Southerner
R
Too much hype for Islam vs Topuria not too happen
Replies
4
Views
278
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
H
If Topuria beats Charles and Islam beats JDM would you be okay with Topuria being gifted another unearned TS?
Replies
15
Views
582
BowserJr
BowserJr
usernamee
So what's your excitement level for Islam vs JDM if that's the one that happens next?
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Rampage_Jackson
R
lerobshow
Topuria vs Islam is upon us
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
3K
lerobshow
lerobshow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,053
Messages
57,507,133
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top