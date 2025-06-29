So, Islam was definitely ducking Topuria the entire time

All this time, Islam and his team just kept having excuses as to why Topuria shoudn't fight for the LW title. They said Topuria hasn't earned the fight, or he hasn't proven himself in the division, this and that. We have not ONCE heard from Islam or his camp how Islam is going to actually beat Topuria.



Now, Topuria has put Islam in a very uncomfortable spot, because to avoid fighting Topuria further, he HAS to win against JDM at WW. If JDM loses at WW, his reputation will take a dive, because it will give us the answer as to why Khabib never moved up. Khabib and Islam have tried to pick the best matchups that worked in their favor as much as they can. This is why Islam is moving up - because he sees JDM as a very beatable oppoent. Same way he tried to call out Leon Edwards when he was the title holder at WW. Islam would've never called out Kamaru, or anyone else who would be able to defend against the takedowns.



I truly believe Joaquin Buckley is right in that Islam will retire if he wins the belt. Islam winning the WW belt already would cement his legacy, and it wouldn't be worth it for him to risk his image by possibly losing to any of the top contenders at WW who stand a really good chance at beating him.



Right now, Islam only has one path in mind, and it is to win the WW strap and retire, because no way in hell does he want to face Topuria. Islam is currently sandwiched between two fights in which he for maybe only the second time in his UFC career, stands a real chance at losing due to the matchup.