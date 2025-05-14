So is the narrative that Dagestani fighters won't move up and are weight bullies officially dead?

hbombbisping
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 154
- Reaction score
- 306
Now that Islam is moving up to WW permanently to fight 6 foot plus monsters, what is the next cope?
is it their job to find the hardest possible situation that they can find, that people who dont like them will think they are fuckin dumb for doing and laughin at them when they lose?Yeah but they’ll say they only move up when it’s a favorable matchup, stylistically.
Yes.is it their job to find the hardest possible situation that they can find, that people who dont like them will think they are fuckin dumb for doing and laughin at them when they lose?
-Saving on water by taking large group bathsThe Mount Rushmore of Dagestani hate narratives
-Weight bully
-fights once a year
-only waiting to fight in Abu Dhabi
-boring crotch sniffer
This was just the braying of ASSESHe was never really linked to WW.