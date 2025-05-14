So is the narrative that Dagestani fighters won't move up and are weight bullies officially dead?

Now that Islam is moving up to WW permanently to fight 6 foot plus monsters, what is the next cope?
 
Yeah but he's fighting a cab driver.
 
Yeah but they’ll say they only move up when it’s a favorable matchup, stylistically.
 
TheCryingElite said:
Yeah but they’ll say they only move up when it’s a favorable matchup, stylistically.
is it their job to find the hardest possible situation that they can find, that people who dont like them will think they are fuckin dumb for doing and laughin at them when they lose?
 
HHJ said:
is it their job to find the hardest possible situation that they can find, that people who dont like them will think they are fuckin dumb for doing and laughin at them when they lose?
Yes.
 
What was this narrative really anyways?

Khabib was the only Dagestani champ before Islam and retired in his prime due to personal circumstances, while fulfilling his obligations as champ and defeating two Interim champs back to back. He was never really linked to WW.

Islam is now moving up and has said for a long time he will. Ank just won and noone is going to blame him for not fighting at HW anytime soon.
 
The Mount Rushmore of Dagestani hate narratives

-Weight bully
-fights once a year
-only waiting to fight in Abu Dhabi
-boring crotch sniffer
 
MrBlackheart said:
The Mount Rushmore of Dagestani hate narratives

-Weight bully
-fights once a year
-only waiting to fight in Abu Dhabi
-boring crotch sniffer
-Saving on water by taking large group baths
 
