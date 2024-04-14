So, is the BMF belt prestigious now?

Pechan

Pechan

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 3, 2021
Messages
6,045
Reaction score
11,786
No longer on possession of Journeyman Masvidal but on the shoulders of one of the greatest to ever do it.

So is the BMF still a gimmick belt or is it actually gaining prestige and importance?
 
It’s a joke belt for guys who can’t win the real thing.

Max is 0-3 to Volk and 0-2 to DP (4 of those fights were title fights)

Gaethje has been slept in both real title fights and now in this fake title fight.
 
Fact Checker said:
It’s a joke belt for guys who can’t win the real thing.

Max is 0-3 to Volk and 0-2 to DP (4 of those fights were title fights)

Gaethje has been slept in both real title fights and now in this fake title fight.
Click to expand...
So Max was never a champion? Dummy talking about those who can’t win the real thing hahaha
 
Fact Checker said:
It’s a joke belt for guys who can’t win the real thing.

Max is 0-3 to Volk and 0-2 to DP (4 of those fights were title fights)

Gaethje has been slept in both real title fights and now in this fake title fight.
Click to expand...
but Max was a champion and Justin an Interim Champ, and beat the #1 conternder in the division on a 12 fight in streak to win that belt...
 
Need that BMF Center Circle of violent honor -- scribed into the canvas for every BMF contest.
 
lloyd2wayne said:
So Max was never a champion? Dummy talking about those who can’t win the real thing hahaha
Click to expand...

Let’s try some reading comprehension bud… we’re obviously talking about currently which is why neither guy holds a real belt and currently fight for a runner up prop. We’re obviously going in circles, try to keep up.
 
no. Great fight thou.
 
No lol it's a belt for exciting fighters who aren't in a place to win the real one. Nothing wrong with that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pequeño Corey
Why the 1 lb allowance for BMF fight?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
867
Joe Mama
Joe Mama

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,002
Messages
55,400,170
Members
174,760
Latest member
RedCorner

Share this page

Back
Top