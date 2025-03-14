  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social So is sherdog mostly a left leaning site?

I’m new here. I just assumed an mma forum would be heavily right leaning. All the threads and comments I see in the war room though seem to hate Trump
 
ac0aca60-fc75-46ad-92a2-f7abe34902b3_text.gif
 
I think teh dawg is fairly centrist overall. You'll see views from all sides because we're manly men who aren't afraid to discuss our opinions.
 
Not at all. It’s called Sherfront by all the enlightened people for a reason.
 
Individually weak people who need to identify within a certain group become part of either the left or the right, those can potentially become fanatics of a certain political party too. Pragmatic people have a particular stance on each policy. You can be 'left leaning' on one matter and 'right leaning' on another. Identifying yourself completely part of one side is self-acceptance of lack of critical thinking.
 
The Church Of Sherdog prays to the one almighty JustBleed Jesus
We are neither left or right, we are all encompassing and omnipotent
 
No but the whiniest lefties all human centipedes their way into any thread. It’s like a dipshit daisy chain
 
It used to lean HEAVILY right. Over the past 10 years it has slowly slid left. It's damn near even at this point.

The current crop of MMA enthusiasts getting into the sport are 20-somethings. This demographic grew up under the full weight of DNC controlled information and media outlets. So it stands to reason that a large portion of them will be leftists.

Old fucks like me (Ive been here for 26 years) are considerably more conservative with some notable exceptions.

That being said, many ban waves have hit over the years. I would argue that more conservatives have been hit in comparison. Probably because we say more shit that is considered hateful, but also because people have become more sensitive little bitches over the years. And I think more leftists crave those positions of authority. A lot of mods are lefties these days.

A good idea would be to track the political leanings of the history of War Room Presidents because those are popularity contests. Take a look at the current WR president...
 
Oh look, some right wing weirdo made another alt.
 
