So is Jones clean right now?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,418
Reaction score
5,606
When USADA was around, at least during UFC 232 season, Jones was undergoing USADA and VADA testing but with the new drug testing agency, what's your opinion on Jones? Clean? On roids? Pulsing?
It's strange that this is barely a topic of conversation anymore, given how much controversy it caused in the past.
 
We don't know if his leave of absence from the sport was related to PEDS, and the way USADA was exited from the UFC, we will probably never know.

What is public record is Jon threatened (and possibly assaulted) the collection agents contracted by the new testing org. This is just my conjecture, but athletes with a history of failed PEDS tests who threaten and attempt to avoid testing may have something going on.
 
Usada leaves. The next day Dana starts promoting Jon as the goat after he moves up. This was to spite Francis at the time too
 
He is a man of God. I refuse to believe a man who has devoted his life to the Holy Church and is entering Priesthood would do drugs of any sort. It is also the true reason he is refusing to fight Aspinall, because he has more important things to do like teaching Bible study classes, and performing sacred Baptisms
1731950382418.png
 
No, and he wasn’t clean when the UFC used USADA either. He popped multiple times but was let off the hook, and who knows how much stuff he was on that wasn’t caught by the tests. He has access to the best steroid regimes through his NFL brothers.

Not a knock on bones - in pro sports, everyone’s on the juice.
 
Live by the picograms die by the picograms.


Screenshot_20241118_114932_Google.jpg
 
I know @lsa is

cat-sope.gif
 
