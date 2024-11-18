So is Jones clean right now?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,418
- Reaction score
- 5,606
When USADA was around, at least during UFC 232 season, Jones was undergoing USADA and VADA testing but with the new drug testing agency, what's your opinion on Jones? Clean? On roids? Pulsing?
It's strange that this is barely a topic of conversation anymore, given how much controversy it caused in the past.
It's strange that this is barely a topic of conversation anymore, given how much controversy it caused in the past.