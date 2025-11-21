So is anyone pumped...

CroCopsLHK
To see Horiguchi return to UFC this weekend?
Dominic Cruz is pumped ! Already has his Horiguchi highlight reel TKO cued up for broadcasting.
for some reason I thought that was on the December ppvI just realized The Gooch was making his return. How did that fly under my radar?
LOL, thanks, I was thinking it was the same guy, my badhe never fought Horiguchi
are u talking about the other Japanese gentleman Mizugaki?
why cant everybody fight with 48 with help from Cuban supplements like RomeroHope he wins and they set up the title fight. I think him and Pantoja are both 35, so the clock is ticking
Not really. It's years too late. He's past his prime, chinny, slower, and relies on his wrestling to win fights now. I won't be surprised if he doesn't pick up another win in the ufc. I will root for him, though
Yea, but he's the underdog fighting a 17-2 crotch sniffer out of Khabib's gym.I just realized The Gooch was making his return. How did that fly under my radar?
Maybe if it was 2015...To see Horiguchi return to UFC this weekend?