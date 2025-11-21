So is anyone pumped...

Excited he's back, but he should have been here this entire time. I just can't help but feel like his best years, fights, and opportunities are behind him now.
 
fortheo said:
Not really. It's years too late. He's past his prime, chinny, slower, and relies on his wrestling to win fights now. I won't be surprised if he doesn't pick up another win in the ufc. I will root for him, though
Yeah, I agree, he's there to build other fighters.

At least the UFC are seeing the value is there to bring fighters in from other orgs... even if they bring them in as late as possible for very cynical reasons.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I just realized The Gooch was making his return. How did that fly under my radar?
Yea, but he's the underdog fighting a 17-2 crotch sniffer out of Khabib's gym.

He's probably gonna lose via 30-27 wrestling control, if he doesn't get subbed.
 
