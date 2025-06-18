So if Khamzat or dricus pulls out....

So Imavov has recently put out a tweet he is no longer the back up for UFC 319. (dricus vs khamzat) and appears to be seeking a match up with caio borallho. He says he's fighting him, for the sake of this topic, lets assume that this is totally factual.

SO if the 319 mainevent were to fall through, the replacement options for those fighting on the card would be

-Cannonier
-MVP
-Meerschaert
-Oleksiejczuk


Which of these would you say is the best option to fill in a potential main event fallout?

Should the UFC add another top ranked MW fight to the card just in case? or pick a different back up fighter? only one I can think of that is not booked is fluffy
 
I think the formula is this would happen only if Khamzat pulls out which the potential is always there with him however DDP said he's only willing to fight him. If DDP pulls out I can see Khamzat being given another short notice fight (ie Holland or Usman scenario) and they put him up against someone else.

It also depends when the pull out happens ie within a month or what because usually these pull outs have been happening lately during the week of the fight.
 
Ilia vs Islam
Jon vs Tom
DDP vs Khamzat

Neither of these fights happening in 2025 would be devastating.
 
Wasn't there a rumor that Khamzat was injured already?
 
If DDP said he would only fight Khamzat, and Imavov is looking for a fight elsewhere, is it logical to assume Khamzat has pulled out?

If so, he should just fuck off and fight in Akhmat fight league or whatever it's called. I can't get interested or interested in fighters who are being touted as the best when they only fight once a year and pull out of half their matchups
 
They should just give it to Jared if that's the case. He should have gotten the TS after DDP beat Sean the first time anyway. He was the only one in the top 5 who wasn't coming off of a loss and had every reason to sit back and rank squat but instead he chose to put his ranking on the line against 2 very dangerous guys which is commendable.
 
