So if Khamzat or dricus pulls out....

RockyLockridge
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2013
- Messages
- 31,253
- Reaction score
- 34,478
So Imavov has recently put out a tweet he is no longer the back up for UFC 319. (dricus vs khamzat) and appears to be seeking a match up with caio borallho. He says he's fighting him, for the sake of this topic, lets assume that this is totally factual.
SO if the 319 mainevent were to fall through, the replacement options for those fighting on the card would be
-Cannonier
-MVP
-Meerschaert
-Oleksiejczuk
Which of these would you say is the best option to fill in a potential main event fallout?
Should the UFC add another top ranked MW fight to the card just in case? or pick a different back up fighter? only one I can think of that is not booked is fluffy
SO if the 319 mainevent were to fall through, the replacement options for those fighting on the card would be
-Cannonier
-MVP
-Meerschaert
-Oleksiejczuk
Which of these would you say is the best option to fill in a potential main event fallout?
Should the UFC add another top ranked MW fight to the card just in case? or pick a different back up fighter? only one I can think of that is not booked is fluffy