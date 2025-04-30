So if Islam moves up to 170 he has to fight a contender first right?

he has 4 defenses. thats more than 1 defense.

also people shit on his resume when they dont realize Islam has had one of the weirdest fight schedules ever



had to fight Bobby Green because he was supposed to fight Dariush, but Dariush got injured and Bobby stepped in on 2 weeks notice.



had to fight Dan Hooker cause he was supposed to fight Dos Anjos, but then Dos Anjos got injured and Hooker stepped in on short notice. they tried to book Islam vs Dos Anjos like 4 times and every time one of them was either sick or injured.



was gonna defend vs Charles but then Charles got injured so Volk stepped in off the couch.



and just last time when he beat Moicano, he was supposed to fight Arman in a rematch and Arman got injured like 3 days before. Moicano stepped in super late notice.





maybe "Father's Plan" was code for some curse or hex onto Islam's opponents, because i cant recall a fighter with so many fights being cancelled or changed due to opponents dropping out via injury/sickness.