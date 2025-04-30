So if Islam moves up to 170 he has to fight a contender first right?

Just like what him and his team and Illa to do before he gets a TS at 155.

Why does is Islam and his team making Illa jump through hoops but he's to cakewalk himself into a 170 title fight?

Thoughts?
 
Ali has too many accounts and the neckbeard nation is as annoying as the Conor fans were.
Khabib won his paper title vs Iaquinta
Islam got his title shot by beating short notice Bobby Green....

Rules only apply for others. Islam is ducking
 
he has 4 defenses. thats more than 1 defense.
also people shit on his resume when they dont realize Islam has had one of the weirdest fight schedules ever

had to fight Bobby Green because he was supposed to fight Dariush, but Dariush got injured and Bobby stepped in on 2 weeks notice.

had to fight Dan Hooker cause he was supposed to fight Dos Anjos, but then Dos Anjos got injured and Hooker stepped in on short notice. they tried to book Islam vs Dos Anjos like 4 times and every time one of them was either sick or injured.

was gonna defend vs Charles but then Charles got injured so Volk stepped in off the couch.

and just last time when he beat Moicano, he was supposed to fight Arman in a rematch and Arman got injured like 3 days before. Moicano stepped in super late notice.


maybe "Father's Plan" was code for some curse or hex onto Islam's opponents, because i cant recall a fighter with so many fights being cancelled or changed due to opponents dropping out via injury/sickness.
 
Nobody gave him credit for beating #1 p4p Volk, so why would he want another unproven FW at LW? If Topuria beats Oliveira or some other top LW first then it'd make sense for him.

I wonder if the same people saying he's ducking Topuria are the same people discrediting his resume saying he only fights FWs.
 
Islam's title defenses against featherweights more than qualify him for an instant title shot. Ilia needs to beat some bantamweights to earn the same at lightweight.
 
Nobody gave him credit for beating #1 p4p Volk, so why would he want another unproven FW at LW? If Topuria beats Oliveira or some other top LW first then it'd make sense for him.

So that would be no one. Not one person thinks Islam is only fighting fws
 
Ilia earned a title shot up a weight class with 1 title defense? Is that a precedent you'd apply to all the champions?
 
