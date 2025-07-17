So I want to be on the Ultimate Fighter help me get in.

Won't say it's impossible, but it's going to be tough to get on TUF at your age. You could still be successful in the sport. There's plenty talented fighters in Brazil that are not managed and don't know how to progress their careers. The fact that you're currently living there and speak English is a huge advantage. I would suggest scouting under the radar Brazilian fighters, educating yourself on managing fighters and connecting with as many promoters and matchmakers as you possibly can. Once you get your name out there a bit and begin connecting with people, begin offering your services as a manger to fighters. It's not as complicated to be a manager as some people may think, but it will be a lot of work.