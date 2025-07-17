  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

So I want to be on the Ultimate Fighter help me get in.

BrazilPitbullUS

BrazilPitbullUS

Purple Belt
Sep 5, 2004
1,511
28
I haven't fought in a while but I've been getting ready for this my whole life. Being culture shocked moved out of my American suburb life style and found myself lost in Brazil with a dad that was all to willing to give a fake gangster money. Through out all the legalized whore houses, cocaine and too much drinking I trained like a maniac and I want to be the man that makes it at 43. I'm putting it out there, I'm expecting laughs but bring it, I feed off the hate from these small towm mtherfckers here in Brazil where I'm at now I fight for faith, for my son for a reason. I was gifted by God and I threw it away now I'm gonna reclaim it someohow.
 
43 ? Forget about it

Be realistic, be grounded do not dream. The best you could be would be an amateur fighting an old man like you who is 43 years old, that you could do.

Or becoming a trainer, or a manager, or even a promoter, remaining in the game but in a different place.

Being a fighter in a big league is simply not your destiny. Move on.
 
Won't say it's impossible, but it's going to be tough to get on TUF at your age. You could still be successful in the sport. There's plenty talented fighters in Brazil that are not managed and don't know how to progress their careers. The fact that you're currently living there and speak English is a huge advantage. I would suggest scouting under the radar Brazilian fighters, educating yourself on managing fighters and connecting with as many promoters and matchmakers as you possibly can. Once you get your name out there a bit and begin connecting with people, begin offering your services as a manger to fighters. It's not as complicated to be a manager as some people may think, but it will be a lot of work.
 
If GFL was a real thing then I'd recommend you go there. You'd be the youngest guy on the roster.
 
