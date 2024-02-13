So I started collecting vinyl again

TeTe
and now I'm balls deep. Talk about finding a good vein to start mainlining again.
I'm in worse than I was the first time from 20 years ago. I only had a handful of records and for a while didn't even have a record player to listen to them on.
I'll probably post pics later... but now I'm buying limited edition pressings, rare pressings, mono pressings, first pressings etc. I've definitely gone overboard on the collecting aspect as much as the listening aspect.
What are some of your best vinyl pressings? How big is your collection?
