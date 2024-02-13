So I started collecting vinyl again

and now I'm balls deep. Talk about finding a good vein to start mainlining again.

I'm in worse than I was the first time from 20 years ago. I only had a handful of records and for a while didn't even have a record player to listen to them on.

I'll probably post pics later... but now I'm buying limited edition pressings, rare pressings, mono pressings, first pressings etc. I've definitely gone overboard on the collecting aspect as much as the listening aspect.

What are some of your best vinyl pressings? How big is your collection?
 
One thing I never realized before was how hard it is finding first pressings of 90s records. Since 90s grunge is my favorite genre, it's crazy to see first US pressings of Nevermind go for $500 or STP Purple for several hundred or Siamese dream color variants go for $200-500. I mean, I should have known that CDs wiped vinyl off the map for a while.

I did have a pretty good score finding a first pressing Pearl Jam Vitalogy for $60 at a record store. It probably would have been closer to $100 if it didn't have a gnarly scratch over the last two songs.. but otherwise play great.
 
Still have a bunch of old “rare” hardcore vinyl. A lot of them are done with cool colored vinyl. Sold some good ones on eBay years ago. Last vinyl I bought was an aceyalone record and alkaline trio goddamnit off eBay. The punk scene always had some creative vinyls
 
