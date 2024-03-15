So I met this Woman...But

Okay, so I am old and I have been around the block with my share of women. Died, ran a away with another man, in laws said no, and so on.

But this one I am puzzled.

I think she is bipolar but unsure.

No sex so far but I don't think there will be any because my gut feeling says I don't want to get in this mess of a human.

Here is the mess:
She stays in her room all the time with cardboard covering all windows, talks about conspiracy theories, likes Bigfoot, her dog died and was here service animal. Has had 16 different jobs in the last year, has moved 5 times in the last 1 1/ years. Says she takes shower at night in the dark. Her sister tells her she is crazy.

She has 36D boobs cute, slim kinda, and is Hispanic.

Should I go for it?
I don't want another broken heart.

I have a cat....

...Beer.
 
Why did she have a service dog? Does she have bad eyesight?
 
asking for advice on sherdog lol
 
Entirely depending on how desperate you're for sex.

She is like that questionable stream of water in the wild, if you ain't thirsty, stay away from it, but if you're dying of dehydration, then what are you waiting for.
 
I have had enough sex to float a battleship in my lifetime.

One gal was three time a week for 10 years if I wanted or not..I miss her body more than her company
 
Lordy

If this was real...



If you're not gagging for it, leg it.
 
Run like hell

Someone like this has the potential to ruin your life in more ways than one.. even if you try to bow out diplomatically.
 
Pics? You should definitely go for it though. Probably the best you'll do

images (21).jpeg

Good luck man.
.
 
Sounds like you should put a ring on it

Propose to her in the shower in the dark

And early congrats on the wedding
 
Depends on if she know your real name and where you live.
 
