My background -I'm former Army, and actually did very well with rucking. However, the idea of carrying an 80+ pound backpack hasn't been appealing to me in my early 40s.Over the past 8 months I've been going on daily walks with my dog. Sometimes they're as short as 20 minutes, and sometimes as long as 2 hours. But I'm always having the thought "This Should Be Harder."So, I bought this -On Amazon they're :35 pounds for $168.45 pounds for $196.60 pounds for $220.I bought the 60 pounds version because I never want to get frustrated with not being able to put on more weight.. and I may have a few ideas after the 60 pounds, like a small backpack.So I'm not 20-24 years old anymore in the Army, and 'rucking' has its dangers of injury, so I'm starting off light with only 21 pounds, and adding 3 pounds more every few weeks.I'm not timing myself like some 'rucker' enthusiasts encourage a 15 minute mile. I'm going as fast as my dog will be going.They also only suggest rucking for an hour four days a week... I'm basically going to be doing it whenever my dog needs a walk, which is quite often.Will keep the thread updated.