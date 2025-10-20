  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Strength/Mass So I just bought a 'Weighted Vest.'

My background -
I'm former Army, and actually did very well with rucking. However, the idea of carrying an 80+ pound backpack hasn't been appealing to me in my early 40s.

Over the past 8 months I've been going on daily walks with my dog. Sometimes they're as short as 20 minutes, and sometimes as long as 2 hours. But I'm always having the thought "This Should Be Harder."

So, I bought this -

Screenshot_20251019-221341.png

Screenshot_20251019-221359.png

On Amazon they're :
35 pounds for $168.
45 pounds for $196.
60 pounds for $220.

I bought the 60 pounds version because I never want to get frustrated with not being able to put on more weight.. and I may have a few ideas after the 60 pounds, like a small backpack.

So I'm not 20-24 years old anymore in the Army, and 'rucking' has its dangers of injury, so I'm starting off light with only 21 pounds, and adding 3 pounds more every few weeks.

I'm not timing myself like some 'rucker' enthusiasts encourage a 15 minute mile. I'm going as fast as my dog will be going.
They also only suggest rucking for an hour four days a week... I'm basically going to be doing it whenever my dog needs a walk, which is quite often.

Will keep the thread updated.
 
I had one like that for a few years. I mostly just did squats and push-ups though. I did use it to prepfor long back packing trips.

It said it was safe to run in...... I am a fan of my knees still working, so I never did that.
 
I used to do 1 km/1 mile intervals in an adjustable 45lber. I have a 25lber. Sometimes I put the 25lber under the 45lber and pretend I am a turtle.

Enjoy it mate. Don't worry too much about chasing load. Add some sprints in mid session if you want to add to the intensity.
Something as simple as chasing the dog or getting it to chase you for 50m up a hill.
 
I bought one years ago that goes up to 88lbs I think. It’s very useful for calisthenics.
 
Running while rucking is a very very bad idea for the reason Sunnyvale mentioned.

While I was in the Army it seemed like a constant issue at every duty station I went to that practically everyone who had been in longer than six years has bad knees. It was either an issue with the training or it was the lazy NCOs who got permanent medical profiles.

But I will say some young and stupid soldiers that wanted to be 'high speed' in their PT tests regularly went on 'Rucksack Runs' with an untold amount of weight on their backs.


I'm only doing walking with my weight vest on, maybe get as fast as 15 minute miles. No faster. Period.
I could imagine adding in some squats at certain sections of my route, which I mapped out from my house a 2-mile route I'll hopefully be able to do in 30 minutes soon.
 
Running whilst rucking isn't the issue. It's poor training load management.

Yes if you do massive weights for huge volume, you might have some issues.

When I was doing it regularly, I was training for loaded PT tests. The volume was carefully managed. I recently had to do loaded intervals for an event and had no issues sending it because of my previous experience. Others who werent used to it failed.

I personally like to just enjoy the time walking the dog and treating it as recovery.

I may have explained it poorly, but I was basically saying doing your normal walk as above, but do 3-5 short sprints at various points, when you hit a hill or similar. It's a session I stole from a training program I used to do modified to walking your dog.
 
Vest is very different from rucking. The weight in the front compresses your diaphragm and makes it harder to breathe. Not an issue with lighter weights but I tried walking with 100lbs of vest and it sucked ass.
 
they are great for brushing the bottom of pool. Just start light, don't jump in the deep with 100lb vest on. 25lb would keep me planted on bottom to wipe the floors down.
 
My model of vest covers the chest and upper back.

OIP.rtNKaKuxkUSb26n4Kvc-BAHaIj


Doesn't interfere with breathing whatsoever.
 
I've been thinking of getting one, I walk my dog nightly and do pull ups. Interested in updates.
 
I has one I used for pushups.. but the front weights would sag and hit the ground

If they had a tighter weighted vest that shit would be dope
 
you can fix bad knees by jogging backwards uphill with a weighted vest
 
re: backpacks - if you have kettlebells, there's a company that sells harnesses that will let you carry your kettlebells like a backpack. I wish I knew about it before I spend several hundred dollars on a 100lbs weighted vest because I already invested in the kettlebells.
 
Have a brand name or link?

Haven't seen anything like that on Amazon or eBay.
 
I can't find the harness, so maybe they went out of business.

I found this one, but (to me) it's a crazy amount to pay for something won't carry more than 62lbs.

wellbuiltsports.com

Kettlebell Backpack - Well Built Humans Lifestyle Gear

This is our Well Built Kettlebell Backpack 3.0. This NEW and RUGGED kettlebell backpack just got better with a few clutch additions. It got another facelift with 3 different color options (Black, Multi-cam color, and OD Green), upgraded to 1000D Nylon fabric, upgraded buckles and zippers, added...
wellbuiltsports.com
 
$200 to fit one KB in a backpack?

I could make that with a regular backpack and an afternoon and a sewing machine.

Thanks for the link though. Very satisfied with my $220 vest when there was a $160 option.
 
