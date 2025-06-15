So i decided to dig my Nintendo Switch out after seeing all the MKW hype

And i forgot just how good the original console is, i grabbed it on day 1 at the time..and cant remember why



I'm not a fan of it handheld, but is just preference, but it just sat really well at the price point and Mario Kart 8 is still an absolute masterpiece and for me the best Mario Kart experience you can have(and im fkn old, i remember playing the original crouched round a telly with all my mates from school).



I was never a big fan of the joycons so bought a pro controller as soon as i could and only playing it today i noticed it has stick drift, not a big issue as it looks like xbox controllers can be used with a dongle now, which has been purchased



the interface is a little clunky now, and load times could be better, but it still a fantastic console after 8 years, i loaded it up and my 4k monitor the menu looked like it was behind treacle, luckily once the games have loaded, it is fine and looks fantastic even now



other than Mario Kart 8 and BoTW though, and my grown up kids playing Pokemon a lot on it, i dont remember a lot of really stand out stuff unique to it, but its a bloody fantastic portable console is going on holiday with us around Europe again this year