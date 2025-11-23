So how is getting 11 of 49 takedown attempts NOT stalling? Im sorry but they need to take a point or something

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@purple
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
1,962
Reaction score
2,183
Like we have to do fucking fractions to even make that seem normal. Not only has the opponent gotten up 12 times, but that also means you got stuffed what 38 different times? That is absolutely ridiculous and obviously shooting the takedowns to avoid the fight and negate any of your opponents offense- here’s the thing though If you FAIL that many times to get a takedown that isn’t offense either. There needs to be more of an incentive and point gaining emphasis on preventing takedowns. Merab is ridiculous, that is an impressive stat cardio wise but a pathetic stat FIGHTING wise.
And I like Merab and prefer him to the rest of the caucus guys but somethings gotta give here. The only way people watch him fight is because he stays active which causes him to gain a lot of octagon time- I doubt many people are actively excited and looking forward to a Merab fight.

Bantamweight used to be the most skilled division in the UFC, especially in the Dom-TJ-Cody era. It’s honestly sad to watch happen, because Corey and Petr are probably the only two guys carrying on the tradition of being stupidly skilled wherever the fight goes. Although Corey is kinda a weight bully who should move up to featherweight he’s almost as big as Max and is obviously drained at BW.

Gone are the days of the Brian Bowles leaving Miguel Torres in a pool of blood. These days are the days the most legendary fighters like Jose Aldo have lost multiple fights by defending every takedown while being pressed against the cage….the cage wall is there, it’s a part of the ring, it’s unavoidable. You might as well be saying a fight is a draw because both guys are standing on the floor of the octagon.
 
Something I've been saying for a while is that cage grappling should be considered a neutral position, not an advantage. Best case scenario, it happens as a result of failing a takedown attempt, and that's when their entire goal isn't just to press you to the cage and win "control time." Its being used to actively avoid exchanging with a fighter.
 
Well Volkov Almedia. The guy who did a bit damage won over the guy who done none. Perhaps they would need to land strikes on Merab more that he does to hope for a victory.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
And I like Merab and prefer him to the rest of the caucus guys but somethings gotta give here.
Click to expand...

The question is why do you like Merab more? As a fighter he has one the least fan friendly styles out there.

I get that he's not Muslim and didn't beat down Conor, but liking someone who fights like this is "enabling" buddeh <28>

I like Khabib because he beat the fuck out of people. I don't care about his beliefs and I'm glad he tore Conor and the UFC a new one.

This is why people should become fans of fighters.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Cory is so ridiculously skilled he got dropped and rocked by Merab while doing next to nothing significant in the fight.

You can't just change the rules because one guy has a style that's "unfair".
Click to expand...
Why not? They’ve changed rules before. MMA rules vary by location, fight results vary by the environment they are held in. Corey did get his ass whooped I don’t even like the dude that much I rooted for tj and Petr to beat him. Our champions are supposed to be the best at fighting not one particular skill that is gaming the system and the opposite of doing damage and Merabs performance against Corey is likely the best performance he’s had and the most damage he’s done. What I’m stating here wouldn’t even be changing rules, just changing judging criteria.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Why not? They’ve changed rules before. MMA rules vary by location, fight results vary by the environment they are held in. Corey did get his ass whooped I don’t even like the dude that much I rooted for tj and Petr to beat him. Our champions are supposed to be the best at fighting not one particular skill that is gaming the system and the opposite of doing damage and Merabs performance against Corey is likely the best performance he’s had and the most damage he’s done. What I’m stating here wouldn’t even be changing rules, just changing judging criteria.
Click to expand...
Because it's very clear that Merab is actually a pretty skilled guy, he wouldn't be having the success he had otherwise. He would've just been getting lamped, gassing out or getting tapped if he wasn't a skilled fighter. Hell, his first two UFC fights were losses, controversial as they were, so it's not like he hit the ground running and was beating everyone. The dude took time to improve his game and adapt, the onus is on his opponents to do the same.
 
hbombbisping said:
The question is why do you like Merab more? As a fighter he has one the least fan friendly styles out there.

I get that he's not Muslim and didn't beat down Conor, but liking someone who fights like this is "enabling" buddeh <28>

I like Khabib because he beat the fuck out of people. I don't care about his beliefs and I'm glad he tore Conor and the UFC a new one.

This is why people should become fans of fighters.
Click to expand...
You’re right, I don’t like him that much. My criticism of Khabib and Islam is more so they keep ending up with easy fights that are short notice because either they or their opponents didn’t make it to fight night and they end up defending the lightweight title against featherweights (Volk, Conor, Dustin, Moicano) while basically being Welterweights and winning the belt against #13 Al Iaquinta.
This isn’t exactly their fault (Although Khabib did this quite a bit) But Islam didn’t even ever defend the belt against a true lightweight contender, even the Dustin fight was slightly short notice.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Why not? They’ve changed rules before. MMA rules vary by location, fight results vary by the environment they are held in. Corey did get his ass whooped I don’t even like the dude that much I rooted for tj and Petr to beat him. Our champions are supposed to be the best at fighting not one particular skill that is gaming the system and the opposite of doing damage and Merabs performance against Corey is likely the best performance he’s had and the most damage he’s done. What I’m stating here wouldn’t even be changing rules, just changing judging criteria.
Click to expand...
There is no scoring criteria in which Yan won the fight against Merab, The constant wrestling threat froze Petr and allowed Merab to beat him up during the fight. Merab has never been given a fight on the scorecards for the takedown he shoots, they are a means to an end to get his transitional offence going.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Because it's very clear that Merab is actually a pretty skilled guy, he wouldn't be having the success he had otherwise. He would've just been getting lamped, gassing out or getting tapped if he wasn't a skilled fighter. Hell, his first two UFC fights were losses, controversial as they were, so it's not like he hit the ground running and was beating everyone. The dude took time to improve his game and adapt, the onus is on his opponents to do the same.
Click to expand...
Yeah if this were the “Ultimate Force Your Opponent Into An Involuntary Wallsit Championship” Merab would clearly be the GOAT and P4P. 11/49 doesn’t say skilled to me, it actually says desperation as if it was the only thing he could do to defend himself against his opponent.

While Merab has clearly improved over his career, the way he approached the fights with Aldo and Petr suggests desperation rather than technical superiority. Missing 11 out of 49 takedowns is not a mark of controlled, skillful wrestling; it’s a high-volume, low-success approach with literally no success against Aldo. That’s the kind of tactic a fighter resorts to when they can’t find other ways to win any exchanges and are trying to force the fight to stop and stall for time.



Even when Aldo or Petr defended the takedowns but remained against the cage, that should be considered Aldo controlling where the fight is taking place as he is using the cage as a tool to stop Merab from getting him to the floor and not a positional advantage for Merab. The cage is part of the environment, not a reward for the attempted wrestling. Holding Aldo against the fence without completing the takedown doesn’t show dominance or adaptation; it shows resource-limited strategy — literally using the only tool available at all.



In other words: skill isn’t just about trying something repeatedly; it’s about choosing the most effective strategy. Repeatedly failing to secure takedowns, while leaning on the cage, reads more like fear of Aldo’s striking and an attempt to survive than an illustration of “he’s skilled and adapting.” He is actually showing the opposite of skill. I doubt he is comfortable just holding a guy while having the shit booed out of him.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Why not? They’ve changed rules before. MMA rules vary by location, fight results vary by the environment they are held in. Corey did get his ass whooped I don’t even like the dude that much I rooted for tj and Petr to beat him. Our champions are supposed to be the best at fighting not one particular skill that is gaming the system and the opposite of doing damage and Merabs performance against Corey is likely the best performance he’s had and the most damage he’s done. What I’m stating here wouldn’t even be changing rules, just changing judging criteria.
Click to expand...

You make some good points, but are only looking at half of it, which is unfair. The other half, despite my agreeing with you, is that when Merab fights (and wins), his opponent's can't and don't damage him. They have plenty of opportunities, but they just can't hurt him in a fight. That's not nothing.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
You make some good points, but are only looking at half of it, which is unfair. The other half, despite my agreeing with you, is that when Merab fights (and wins), his opponent's can't and don't damage him. They have plenty of opportunities, but they just can't hurt him in a fight. That's not nothing.
Click to expand...
Yeah but he’s had fights where the only thing he does is put his body against the opponent while their back is against the cage. I get what you mean but this is glass half full almost- you barely see a “Takedowns defended” stat, you only usually see a “takedown attempted” stat. I just disagree with the way it’s set up to be judged, as well as limiting the bottom fighters defense options while also always assuming the fighter who is “defending” the grappling is losing and giving the initiator of said grappling exchange control time for attempting and not getting the TD simply because it is against the cage.
It almost seems like they could make a “breaths taken” stat and always reward the fighter who has taken more breaths because he has exerted himself more…it’s just convoluted and is full of assuming while not always being true or correct.
I’ll leave you with this-Aside from the rest of the Merab vs Petr fight
Why does Merab getting 11 out of 49 Takedown attempts on Petr matter more than Peter only allowing 11 takedowns and shutting down 38 of Merabs takedowns?
 
Last edited:
I look forward to merab fights. He is always in the pocket and the guys get back uo and start again. If you think merab is boring then how can you even watch khamzat or islam or evolov
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Yeah but he’s had fights where the only thing he does is put his body against the opponent while their back is against the cage. I get what you mean but this is glass half full almost- you barely see a “Takedowns defended” stat, you only usually see a “takedown defense” stat. I just disagree with the way it’s set up to be judged, as well as limiting the bottom fighters defense options while also always assuming the fighter who is “defending” the grappling is losing and giving the initiator of said grappling exchange control time for attempting and not getting the TD simply because it is against the cage.
It almost seems like they could make a “breaths taken” stat and always reward the fighter who has taken more breaths because he has exerted himself more…it’s just convoluted and is full of assuming while not always being true or correct.
I’ll leave you with this-Aside from the rest of the Merab vs Petr fight
Why does Merab getting 11 out of 49 Takedown attempts on Petr matter more than Peter only allowing 11 takedowns and shutting down 38 of Merabs takedowns?
Click to expand...
Watch the fight or at least read the other stats 1763870419672.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

methrogenn
Why are you a fan of Merab?
Replies
14
Views
306
The XL
T
hbombbisping
Media GIF Why Sandhagen is a legitimate threat to Merab
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
mirellale
Yan must win. The Merab Meta Is Killing Bantamweight
6 7 8
Replies
148
Views
3K
UWPguy
U
TheMMAnalyst
Umar vs. Merab Round 5 Re-Watch (Scoring Breakdown/Summary/Analysis)
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
maximus__
maximus__

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,146
Messages
58,484,811
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top