So how is getting 11 of 49 takedown attempts NOT stalling? Im sorry but they need to take a point or something

Like we have to do fucking fractions to even make that seem normal. Not only has the opponent gotten up 12 times, but that also means you got stuffed what 38 different times? That is absolutely ridiculous and obviously shooting the takedowns to avoid the fight and negate any of your opponents offense- here’s the thing though If you FAIL that many times to get a takedown that isn’t offense either. There needs to be more of an incentive and point gaining emphasis on preventing takedowns. Merab is ridiculous, that is an impressive stat cardio wise but a pathetic stat FIGHTING wise.

And I like Merab and prefer him to the rest of the caucus guys but somethings gotta give here. The only way people watch him fight is because he stays active which causes him to gain a lot of octagon time- I doubt many people are actively excited and looking forward to a Merab fight.



Bantamweight used to be the most skilled division in the UFC, especially in the Dom-TJ-Cody era. It’s honestly sad to watch happen, because Corey and Petr are probably the only two guys carrying on the tradition of being stupidly skilled wherever the fight goes. Although Corey is kinda a weight bully who should move up to featherweight he’s almost as big as Max and is obviously drained at BW.



Gone are the days of the Brian Bowles leaving Miguel Torres in a pool of blood. These days are the days the most legendary fighters like Jose Aldo have lost multiple fights by defending every takedown while being pressed against the cage….the cage wall is there, it’s a part of the ring, it’s unavoidable. You might as well be saying a fight is a draw because both guys are standing on the floor of the octagon.