So most if not all of us, republican and democrat have 1 form or another of Trump Derangement Syndrome. You either love him so much you ______ or you hate his evil rotten tiny grinch heart that you _____
Mine manifests as a compulsive urge to check DJT stock prices praying for it to go down, in discussing his latest evil with my hardcore lefty 90 year old dear old mum and in randomly blaming Trump for all the ills of the world while walking my dog each morning....
Just randomly running into people, some I know from the neighborhood, some I don't, and just saying "Did you know Donald Trump caused a train derailment in Poland last night" or "Did you know the pygmy burrow owl is almost extinct and Donald Trump shot fourteen of them last night"
edit- oh and shit posting him here of course
Yours?
