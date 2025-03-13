I never voted in my life until 2020. I simply never got affected by any politics, until a businessman came in and actually did alright.



Before he got to a 1 on 1 status against Clinton, he was a doubtful celebrity spectacle. Just about laughed off any stage in the beginning, but not 1 word of racist, bigot, dishonest, etc, from the major media. Im sure he had some, fuck, I likely do, but it wasnt until he won that people went ape shit.



Since then, I questioned WHY was he such a bad pick. Every politician speaks like a robot, it was refreshing to hear someone speak like a...someone. All the while, my life got better.



Then that 2020 election happened. Covid was in between and frankly, I dont think anyone wouldve known a perfect or near perfect course, but Biden made some promises he kept too. He made everything worse. There were WAY TOO many fucked up things to ignore and each one was blamed on something/someone else, especially the "previous establishment."



The social shit with pronouns, vaccinations, BLM, I actually thought, shit, maybe its ME thats missing something, so, again, I questioned WHY it flipped. However, I couldnt get a lot of info because censorship, election fraud accusations, 2 press secretaries that sucked, specifically a black, lesbian that had to boast her description all while always answering with "i defer/refer you to" and the lovely response, "the president has been very clear," while hardly EVER doing any press. Worst part? Being SHUNNED for being curiously concerned about my United States.



If I have TDS or whatever verbal fad, I dont give a shit. Ive stopped over analyzing and simply say what I see. Im happier for it.