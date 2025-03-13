  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections So how does your TDS present itself?

So most if not all of us, republican and democrat have 1 form or another of Trump Derangement Syndrome. You either love him so much you ______ or you hate his evil rotten tiny grinch heart that you _____

Mine manifests as a compulsive urge to check DJT stock prices praying for it to go down, in discussing his latest evil with my hardcore lefty 90 year old dear old mum and in randomly blaming Trump for all the ills of the world while walking my dog each morning....

Just randomly running into people, some I know from the neighborhood, some I don't, and just saying "Did you know Donald Trump caused a train derailment in Poland last night" or "Did you know the pygmy burrow owl is almost extinct and Donald Trump shot fourteen of them last night"

edit- oh and shit posting him here of course

Yours?
 
Not really a fan, but I’ll defend my support for him given the alternative was unacceptable. And I do like to rub it in the faces of some of the more pompous members of the lefty pseudo intellectuals.
 
Usually in a garish gold suit, in a tacky background with a disco ball spinning.
 
I try my best not to let my dislike for him blind me on good shit he'll occasionally do. However, I definitely compulsively check the news on how he's fucking with DoD and VA because it directly effects me
 
I turn towards San Francisco, drop down to my rainbow prayer mat, and commune with mother Gaia 5x/day. I also shove a bunch of chia pudding up my ass, mostly because I just find it fun.

B9zEKC.gif
 
I never voted in my life until 2020. I simply never got affected by any politics, until a businessman came in and actually did alright.

Before he got to a 1 on 1 status against Clinton, he was a doubtful celebrity spectacle. Just about laughed off any stage in the beginning, but not 1 word of racist, bigot, dishonest, etc, from the major media. Im sure he had some, fuck, I likely do, but it wasnt until he won that people went ape shit.

Since then, I questioned WHY was he such a bad pick. Every politician speaks like a robot, it was refreshing to hear someone speak like a...someone. All the while, my life got better.

Then that 2020 election happened. Covid was in between and frankly, I dont think anyone wouldve known a perfect or near perfect course, but Biden made some promises he kept too. He made everything worse. There were WAY TOO many fucked up things to ignore and each one was blamed on something/someone else, especially the "previous establishment."

The social shit with pronouns, vaccinations, BLM, I actually thought, shit, maybe its ME thats missing something, so, again, I questioned WHY it flipped. However, I couldnt get a lot of info because censorship, election fraud accusations, 2 press secretaries that sucked, specifically a black, lesbian that had to boast her description all while always answering with "i defer/refer you to" and the lovely response, "the president has been very clear," while hardly EVER doing any press. Worst part? Being SHUNNED for being curiously concerned about my United States.

If I have TDS or whatever verbal fad, I dont give a shit. Ive stopped over analyzing and simply say what I see. Im happier for it.
 
I notice most liberals have weird sex fantasies about Trump. Why so many people dream of being dominated by a man in his 80s, I don't know but they can't shut up about his cock or him sucking someone's cock, etc
 
