So how do unfunny guys get women?

It's a fact that women like a guy who cracks funny jokes and has a sense of humor.

Every attraction I built up in a girl for me was because I made a joke which they found humorous. Even going back to early grade school, I got girls to like me because I was doing funny shit and saying funny shit
 
The vast community of incels are pretty unfunny I reckon.

Id say brains and ambition are alternatives but funny and being good in bed definitely helps a relationship sustain.
 
Money seems like the best bet. Chloroform temporarily. Being conceited is a plus in their book. Show you are important in your own mind and engage in activities you are more passionate about than them and be sure to reinforce how they will not come close to that level of importance in your life. Then the I'll show you how I'm different from all the others will trigger, and you'll be happy until they give up or u screw yourself by starting to care about them and they know it.
 
Looks, money, confidence. Lots of things.
 
Emotional blackmail and manipulation
 
