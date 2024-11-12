So, how barren will this place be when MFA kicks in?

treelo
//Do something here
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 8,874
- Reaction score
- 3,466
If you are not aware, they have adopted a MFA policy, meaning you need more than one way of getting into your account, this means that they will probably require a mobile number for you to authenticate your account against in the even of your forum account being compromised
i find it absolutely bizarre, we use it in work because we have GHDPR in place and lots of confidential information held...its a karate forum on the internet and i for one wont be giving my mobile number up to access it
23 years...its been a long journey, take care everyone
i find it absolutely bizarre, we use it in work because we have GHDPR in place and lots of confidential information held...its a karate forum on the internet and i for one wont be giving my mobile number up to access it
23 years...its been a long journey, take care everyone