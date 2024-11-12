  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

So, how barren will this place be when MFA kicks in?

If you are not aware, they have adopted a MFA policy, meaning you need more than one way of getting into your account, this means that they will probably require a mobile number for you to authenticate your account against in the even of your forum account being compromised

i find it absolutely bizarre, we use it in work because we have GHDPR in place and lots of confidential information held...its a karate forum on the internet and i for one wont be giving my mobile number up to access it

23 years...its been a long journey, take care everyone
 
Sadly I agree with you. I’m not keen on giving my mobile number to access a karate forum.

I wonder if they’ll still let us lurk? Probably not.

Will miss the banter when people stop dropping off.
 
Im definitely not linking my real life phone number to my anonymous forum account I started as an edgy teenager. I am considering making a new account and not taking about women, politics, etc. though that will definitely take away a lot of the fun.
 
Wild, have you tried the authentication and know what it requires here already?

This forum almost got the boot already because of the aggressive ads, but I stayed for the solid community. Would be sad but not end of the world if 20 yrs was where it ended. On the fence about it but it probably is an ask too much at this point…

Ive traded info with a select member or two who wanted to keep up with my music, but imagine this is probably goodbye for most. But I think for me I’d be down if I knew the regs were heading to another forum to keep the boxing party going
 
They send a code to your email, no phone number required
 
yeah i am not giving out my mobile cell number to this site either. you can do email authentication or there's a series of codes you can use.
i also use an in-browser adblock at home so i dont see most of the ads on my home computer.
 
hmm, I don't know why sites shoot themselves in the foot like that. Prince.org was my co-site along with sherdog for maybe half of these last 20 years but in their case, they overmodded to the point where everyone just went elsewhere. Over at Lipstick Alley, they do that too, makes no sense if they want people to post there. Rules? sure but most of the time, regulation is over silly shit that would make most people say, "well, fuck it then".
 
It's a good way to finally clear out us boomers.

Problem is, there are a lot of boomers on here.
 
This takes a couple minutes to sign up for and is for security reasons, using less than a minute of your time when it's required. I use 2FA/MFA for so many other things. I don't understand the uproar. Old men, yelling at clouds.
 
I am relieved to see at least there is the option to use two email addresses as a method of 2FA, but after spending 20 mins recovering my old high school email it seems I still havent received the code to edit the 2FA settings. Theres no way this will be a smooth transition lol
 
I’ve been coming here for 19 years. This will be the death of the site sadly.
 
