So happy this dude just got knocked out

Never even heard of him before, but what a douche bag, rakes the guys eye with a blatantly open hand, and doesn’t even bother to glove touch or apologize after and proceeds to act like a douche throughout the fight.
Also, he’s got that douchey Weideman tattoo , which automatically makes him unlikeable.
What a comeback though and what a beautiful knockout.
